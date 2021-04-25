MAL vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal - April 25, 2021

In the 39th match of ECS T10 Portugal tournament, Malo will take on the Indian Royals at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday.

Malo are currently in third spot on the points table with seven wins and two defeats so far in the tournament. Going into this encounter, Malo will aim to better their spot in the table with a win over the Royals.

The Indian Royals, on the other hand, are in fifth spot with four wins and four defeats in the competition. The Royals have some good players in their armory and will try their best to go for a big win over Malo to climb up a spot on the table.

Going by their performances so far this season, Malo will enter this contest as the favorites to win.

Squads to choose from

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Indian Royals

Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui

Probable Playing XIs

Malo

Jayesh Popat(wk), Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Raj Popat, Zulfiqar Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood(c), Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Waleed Ijaz

Indian Royals

Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Faisal Riaz, Yogesh Sharma, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Sukhwinder Singh(c), Manjeet Singh(wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Indian Royals, Match 39

Date and Time: April 25, 2021 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch report

Only 12 out of the 37 matches have resulted in victories for the chasing teams in the tournament so far. We can expect 80-100 as the first innings par score.

Pace bowlers are getting a lot of assistance in the initial overs. However, batsmen can score their shots in the middle overs.

ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs IR)

MAL vs IR Drean11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Jaswinder Kumar, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Captain: Muhammad Saad, Vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayesh Popat, Muhammad Saad, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Jaswinder Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Muhammad Sulaman

Captain: Mian Mehmood Shahid, Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh