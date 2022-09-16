MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 4

Malawi (MAL) will lock horns with Kenya (KEN) in the fourth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAL vs KEN Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Malawi won their opening match against Cameroon by seven wickets. Kenya, on the other hand, will start their ACA T20 Africa Cup campaign with this game.
MAL vs KEN Match Details, ACA T20 Africa Cup
The fourth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 16 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MAL vs KEN, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 4
Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
MAL vs KEN Pitch Report
The track at Willowmoore Park is a sporting one. While the pacers may not find much help with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. The last two ACA T20 Africa Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.
Last 2 Matches (ACA T20 Africa Cup)
Matches won by teams batting first: 0
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 90
Average second-innings score: 92
MAL vs KEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Malawi: W-W-W-W-L
Kenya: L-L-L-L-W
MAL vs KEN probable playing 11s for today’s match
MAL injury/team news
No major injury updates.
MAL Probable Playing 11
Moazzam Baig (C), Sami Sohail, Gershom Ntambalika, Gift Kansonkho, Michael Mwamadi, Chisomo Chete (WK), Daniel Jakiel, Blessings Pondani, Donnex Kansonkho, Mike Chaomba, Aaftab Lumdawaca.
KEN injury/team news
No major injury updates.
KEN Probable Playing 11
Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Irfan Karim (WK), Shem Ngoche (C), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo.
MAL vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Irfan Karim (33 matches, 705 runs, Strike Rate: 98.46)
Karim is a quality batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 705 runs at a strike rate of 98.46 in 33 T20Is.
Top Batter pick
Rakep Patel (41 matches, 796 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.55 and Economy Rate: 6.57)
Rakep is a reliable batter who can also contribute with his bowling. He has scored 796 runs and picked up 12 wickets in 41 T20Is.
Top All-rounder pick
Sami Sohail (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 75.68)
Sohail was instrumental in Malawi's victory over Cameroon in the last match. He scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 75.68.
Top Bowler pick
Daniel Jakiel (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)
Jakiel was sensational in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Friday.
MAL vs KEN match captain and vice-captain choices
Rakep Patel
Although listed as a batter, Rakep is a genuine all-rounder who can also come in handy on the bowling front.
Lucas Ndandason
Lucas has been one of the most promising prospects for Kenya in recent times. He has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97 in 15 matches, while also scoring 97 runs.
5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
MAL vs KEN match expert tips
Lucas Ndandason could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the CAM vs MAL game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MAL vs KEN match, click here!
MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim
Batters: Mike Chaomba, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel (c)
All-rounders: Lucas Ndandason (vc), Sami Sohail
Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche
MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim
Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Mike Chaomba, Rakep Patel (vc)
All-rounders: Lucas Ndandason (c), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sami Sohail
Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche