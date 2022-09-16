MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 4

Malawi (MAL) will lock horns with Kenya (KEN) in the fourth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAL vs KEN Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Malawi won their opening match against Cameroon by seven wickets. Kenya, on the other hand, will start their ACA T20 Africa Cup campaign with this game.

MAL vs KEN Match Details, ACA T20 Africa Cup

The fourth match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 16 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs KEN, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: 16th September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

MAL vs KEN Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park is a sporting one. While the pacers may not find much help with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. The last two ACA T20 Africa Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.

Last 2 Matches (ACA T20 Africa Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 90

Average second-innings score: 92

MAL vs KEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Malawi: W-W-W-W-L

Kenya: L-L-L-L-W

MAL vs KEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Moazzam Baig (C), Sami Sohail, Gershom Ntambalika, Gift Kansonkho, Michael Mwamadi, Chisomo Chete (WK), Daniel Jakiel, Blessings Pondani, Donnex Kansonkho, Mike Chaomba, Aaftab Lumdawaca.

KEN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEN Probable Playing 11

Sukhdeep Singh, Nelson Odhiambo, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Irfan Karim (WK), Shem Ngoche (C), Lucas Ndandason, Nehemiah Odhiambo.

MAL vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Irfan Karim (33 matches, 705 runs, Strike Rate: 98.46)

Karim is a quality batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 705 runs at a strike rate of 98.46 in 33 T20Is.

Top Batter pick

Rakep Patel (41 matches, 796 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.55 and Economy Rate: 6.57)

Rakep is a reliable batter who can also contribute with his bowling. He has scored 796 runs and picked up 12 wickets in 41 T20Is.

Top All-rounder pick

Sami Sohail (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 75.68)

Sohail was instrumental in Malawi's victory over Cameroon in the last match. He scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 75.68.

Top Bowler pick

Daniel Jakiel (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Jakiel was sensational in the last match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Friday.

MAL vs KEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Rakep Patel

Although listed as a batter, Rakep is a genuine all-rounder who can also come in handy on the bowling front.

Lucas Ndandason

Lucas has been one of the most promising prospects for Kenya in recent times. He has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.97 in 15 matches, while also scoring 97 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rakep Patel 796 runs and 12 wickets in 41 matches Irfan Karim 705 runs in 33 matches Lucas Ndandason 97 runs and 15 wickets in 15 matches Daniel Jakiel 3 wickets in 1 match Sami Sohail 28 runs in 1 match

MAL vs KEN match expert tips

Lucas Ndandason could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the CAM vs MAL game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Mike Chaomba, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel (c)

All-rounders: Lucas Ndandason (vc), Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche

MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

MAL vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Mike Chaomba, Rakep Patel (vc)

All-rounders: Lucas Ndandason (c), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Vraj Patel, Shem Ngoche

