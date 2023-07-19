MAL vs LCA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECT10 Portugal match – July 19, 2023

Malo (MAL) and Lisbon Capitals (LCA) will lock horns in the third and fourth matches of ECT10 Portugal at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estádio Mun. On July 19 and 20, the matches are set to commence at 10:00 PM & 12:00 AM IST, respectively.

Malo won the most recent ECS Portugal Santarem 2023 by defeating Oeiras in the finals. They displayed excellent performance throughout the competition and finished as the top team in the standings. Out of the 10 games played, Malo secured victory in nine matches, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

In contrast, Lisbon Capitals had a disappointing run in the tournament as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They ended the competition in the ninth position, with only three wins and seven losses to their name.

Following are the three players that you can select as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming MAL vs LCA Dream11 match.

#3 Najam Shahzad (MAL) - 8.5 credits

Najam Shahzad is an essential player from Malo who excels in both scoring runs and taking wickets. He is an experienced all-rounder with a track record of 1,367 runs and 52 wickets in 70 T10 matches, averaging 25.31 with the bat. In the previous year, he played 18 matches, scoring 282 runs at a strike rate of 201 and taking 21 wickets.

In the upcoming MAL vs LCA Dream11 match, he aims to continue his impressive performance and be a formidable asset for his team.

#2 Hardeep Singh (MAL) - 6.0 credits

Hardeep Singh is another exceptional batting all-rounder from Malo, known for his superb contributions in both departments. He made his T10 debut in 2022 and has been performing exceptionally well in 2023. He has scored 215 runs in 12 matches this year with an explosive strike rate of 219.38.

Additionally, Hardeep has made significant contributions to the bowling unit, picking up 14 wickets.

#1 Amandeep Singh (MAL) - 9.0 credits

Amandeep Singh, a seasoned batting all-rounder from Malo, has played in more than 50 matches. This year, he has scored 334 runs in 18 matches, averaging 25.69 and maintaining a strike rate above 200. Furthermore, he has also claimed 11 wickets in 14 innings, making him an excellent all-round option.

