MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Match 30

Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on the Lisbon Capitals (LCA) in the 30th match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Tuesday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Malo Qalandars did not have the expected result from the tournament. They did not make it to the playoffs as they only won seven of their 11 games and were ranked third in the points table. The Malo Qalandars will now look to finish their campaign on a positive note with a win on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lisbon Capitals are having a bad run in the competition, having lost nine of their 10 matches to finish last in the points table.

MAL vs LCA Probable Playing XI

MAL XI

Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Waleed Amjad, Rana Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Shan Malik (wk), Yasir Sabir

LCA XI

Saddam Akbory, Sunil Patel (wk), Rahul Bhardwaj (c), Akshar Patel, Divya Patel, Mitul Patel, Anthony Chambers, Saddam Raiyan, Ankurkumar Patel, Jinal Patel, Kashif Ali

Match Details

MAL vs LCA, Portugal T10 2022, Match 30th

Date and Time: August 3 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 112 runs.

Today’s MAL vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jayesh Popat: He is an important fantasy team pick due to his ability to rack up points with his all-round skills. He has consistently taken wickets, making him a must-pick.

Batters

Muhammad Adnan: Adnan is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He currently leads the most-runs chart with 332 runs at an average of 33.20, making him a good pick for your fantasy side. He has proven to be an effective right-arm medium fast bowler, having taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Najam Shahzad: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 261 runs at an average of 29.00 and picked up six wickets while being economical in 11 games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Rahul Bhardwaj: Rahul Bhardwaj has impressed with his bowling accuracy and variations throughout the tournament. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 in 10 games.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs LCA Dream11 prediction team

Rana Sarwar (MAL): 206 points

Akshar Patel (LCA): 185 points

Waleed Amjad (MAL): 134 points

Important stats for MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Team

Aamer Ikram: 134 runs in 11 games; batting average: 14.88

Syed Maisam: 100 runs in nine games; batting average: 14.28

Porth Jounjat: 92 runs in nine games; batting average: 15.33

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

MAL vs LCA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Jayesh Popat, Mitul Patel, Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Najam Shahzad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Akshar Patel

Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice Captain: Muhammad Adnan

MAL vs LCA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Jayesh Popat, Mitul Patel, Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Najam Shahzad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Akshar Patel

Captain: Muhammad Adnan Vice Captain: Najam Shahzad

