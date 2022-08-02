MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Match 30

Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on the Lisbon Capitals (LCA) in the 30th match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Tuesday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.
Malo Qalandars did not have the expected result from the tournament. They did not make it to the playoffs as they only won seven of their 11 games and were ranked third in the points table. The Malo Qalandars will now look to finish their campaign on a positive note with a win on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Lisbon Capitals are having a bad run in the competition, having lost nine of their 10 matches to finish last in the points table.
MAL vs LCA Probable Playing XI
MAL XI
Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Waleed Amjad, Rana Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Shan Malik (wk), Yasir Sabir
LCA XI
Saddam Akbory, Sunil Patel (wk), Rahul Bhardwaj (c), Akshar Patel, Divya Patel, Mitul Patel, Anthony Chambers, Saddam Raiyan, Ankurkumar Patel, Jinal Patel, Kashif Ali
Match Details
MAL vs LCA, Portugal T10 2022, Match 30th
Date and Time: August 3 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 112 runs.
Today’s MAL vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jayesh Popat: He is an important fantasy team pick due to his ability to rack up points with his all-round skills. He has consistently taken wickets, making him a must-pick.
Batters
Muhammad Adnan: Adnan is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He currently leads the most-runs chart with 332 runs at an average of 33.20, making him a good pick for your fantasy side. He has proven to be an effective right-arm medium fast bowler, having taken two wickets.
All-rounders
Najam Shahzad: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 261 runs at an average of 29.00 and picked up six wickets while being economical in 11 games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.
Bowlers
Rahul Bhardwaj: Rahul Bhardwaj has impressed with his bowling accuracy and variations throughout the tournament. He has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 in 10 games.
Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs LCA Dream11 prediction team
Rana Sarwar (MAL): 206 points
Akshar Patel (LCA): 185 points
Waleed Amjad (MAL): 134 points
Important stats for MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Team
Aamer Ikram: 134 runs in 11 games; batting average: 14.88
Syed Maisam: 100 runs in nine games; batting average: 14.28
Porth Jounjat: 92 runs in nine games; batting average: 15.33
MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)
Fantasy suggestion #1: Jayesh Popat, Mitul Patel, Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Najam Shahzad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Akshar Patel
Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice Captain: Muhammad Adnan
Fantasy suggestion #2: Jayesh Popat, Mitul Patel, Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Akbory, Najam Shahzad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Akshar Patel
Captain: Muhammad Adnan Vice Captain: Najam Shahzad