MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 26 & 27

Malo CC Vilamoura (MAL) will take on the Lisbon Capitals (LCA) in back-to-back matches of the Portugal T10 2022 on Monday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Malo CC Vilamoura are among the strongest teams in this year's Portugal T10 season as they have won five of their last nine games. The Lisbon Capitals, on the other hand, have struggled to get their combinations right in the tournament so far. They have won only one of their last eight games.

The Lisbon Capitals will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Malo CC Vilamoura are a relatively better team. Malo CC Vilamoura are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

MAL vs LCA Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

Shan Malik (wk), Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir

LCA Playing XI

Azhar Andani (c), Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Dikshit Patel, Parth Jounjat (wk), Taj Muhammad, Dhaval Patel, Mitul Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akshar Patel

Match Details

MAL vs LCA, Portugal T10 2022, Match 26 & 27

Date and Time: August 01 2022, 7:30 PM IST and 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. The pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball. However, the batters will dominate the proceedings if they get set on this wicket. The spinners might benefit in the middle overs.

Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Jounjat, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Patel and A Ikram are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Adnan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

T Muhammad and N Shahzad are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs and have been in decent form of late. A Naseem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Maisam and M Asim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. You can also expect them to bowl in death overs and gain additional points by picking up wickets. R Bhardwaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MAL vs LCA Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad (MAL)

M Adnan (MAL)

R Bhardwaj (LCA)

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Lisbon Capitals: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Maisam - 64 runs and six wickets

N Shahzad - 196 runs and five wickets

T Muhammad - 49 runs and five wickets

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Sarwar, P Jounjat, M Patel, M Adnan, A Ikram, N Shahzad, T Muhammad, A Naseem, S Maisim, M Asim, R Bhardwaj

Captain: N Shahzad Vice Captain: M Adnan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Jounjat, M Patel, M Adnan, A Ikram, N Shahzad, T Muhammad, A Naseem, S Maisim, M Asim, R Bhardwaj, A Patel

Captain: N Shahzad Vice Captain: T Muhammad

