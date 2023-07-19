MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Portugal 2023, Match 3

Malo (MAL) will face Lisbon Capitals (LCA) in Match 3 of the ECT10 Portugal 2023 at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estadio Mun on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Malo and Lisbon Capitals. They would like to get their campaign up and running with a victory here. Malo Qalandars have a well-balanced unit and will be eyeing a strong show. Meanwhile, Lisbon Capitals look to be a little light in the bowling department.

MAL vs LCA Match Details, Match 3

Match 3 of ECT10 Portugal 2023 will be played on July 19 at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Estadio Mun. The match is set to start at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs LCA, ECT10 Portugal 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: July 19,, 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Estadio Mun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MAL vs LCA Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring venue and batters are expected to find assistance. The boundaries are short and this could allow the batters to look for big shots. Bowlers will need to be very precise and careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 113

Average second innings score: 101.5

MAL vs LCA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Malo: NA

Lisbon Capitals: NA

MAL vs LCA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Malo Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Malo Probable Playing 11

Amir Zaib (c), Aamer Ikram, Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Shahid, Sadaqat Ali, Amandeep Singh, Zafar Ali, Hardeep Singh-lV, Syed Maisam, Jayesh Popat (wk), Najam Shahzad.

Lisbon Capitals Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Lisbon Capitals Probable Playing 11

Ranjit Singh, Dhaval Patel, SC Patel, Rahul Hudda, Rohit Malhotra, Deep Patel, Dikshit Patel, Sunil Patel (wk), Amir Dar (c), Arslan Dar, Rana Singh.

MAL vs LCA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Singh

R Singh could prove to be a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 fantasy team. He has plenty of experience and has scored 95 runs in 37 games.

Top Batter pick

A Zaib

A Zaib is an outstanding batter who will be looking to have a great campaign here. He has played 62 T10 matches and has scored 928 runs at a strike rate of 178.11.

Top All-rounder pick

D Patel

D Patel will be looking forward to making a strong impression in the all-rounder department.

Top Bowler pick

A Gondal

A Gondal will be tasked with leading his team’s bowling unit. He has picked up 67 wickets in 39 games in T10 cricket. Gondal has also scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 178.76.

MAL vs LCA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh is a valuable all-rounder who is capable of making an immense influence. He has scored 667 runs in 60 matches at a strike rate of over 160. Singh has also taken 31 wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Shahzad

N Shahzad is another outstanding figure in his team’s dressing room with plenty of experience. He has 1367 runs to his name from 70 games at a strike rate of 178.46. Shahzad has also taken 52 wickets in 62 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players T10 Stats A Singh 667 runs and 31 wickets in 60 matches N Shahzad 1367 runs and 52 wickets in 70 matches A Zaib 928 runs in 62 matches A Gondal 202 runs and 67 wickets in 39 matches R Singh 95 runs in 37 matches

MAL vs LCA match expert tips

N Shahzad has impressive T10 statistics and can be a great multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: R Singh, R Singh

Batter: A Zaib, A Dar, A Ikram

All-rounder: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Patel

Bowler: A Gondal, S Patel, A Mehmood

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

MAL vs LCA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: R Singh

Batter: A Zaib, A Dar, A Ikram

All-rounder: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Patel, S Maisam

Bowler: A Gondal, S Patel, A Mehmood