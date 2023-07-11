MAL vs LUX Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Mdina Cup match – July 11, 2023

The third T20I match of the Mdina Cup 2023 between Malta and Luxembourg is scheduled to be played at Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on July 11 at 12:00 PM IST.

Malta began their Mdina Cup campaign with a disappointing nine-run loss against France. However, they bounced back strongly in the next match to defeat France by four runs. As a result of their recent victory, Malta will enter their upcoming game against Luxembourg high on confidence.

Luxembourg, led by key players like Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh, and Joost Mees, will hope to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

On that note, here are three players you can consider as captain/vice-captain for your MAL vs LUX Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Waqar Ahmad (MAL) - 8.5 credits

Waqar Ahmad is undoubtedly one of the top choices as captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team. Ahmad, who made his T20I debut in this tournament, has scored 27 runs and taken two wickets in the previous two games. He also has a formidable record in the T10 format, smashing 446 runs in 30 matches at an impressive strike rate of 185.06.

#2 Shiv Karan Gill (LUX) - 8.0 credits

Shiv Karan Gill is a right-handed batter and medium-pace bowler from Luxembourg. He has scored 198 runs in six T20Is at an average of 33. Gill is also a part-time bowler, having taken six wickets in his T20 career. Given his ability with both bat and ball, Gill would make an excellent vice-captain of your MAL vs LUX Dream11 team.

#1 Waseem Abbas (MAL) - 7.0 credits

Waseem Abbas has been a key bowler for Malta in T20 cricket. He has played 33 T20I matches and has taken 48 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.31. He also possesses a decent strike rate of 15.43.

Having picked up five wickets in the previous two games, Abbas is our top pick as captain of your MAL vs LUX Dream11 team.

