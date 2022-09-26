MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 2

The second match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Malta (MAL) lock horns with Luxembourg (LUX) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches after a successful domestic season. Malta have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Luxembourg have a young squad on their roaster with plenty of potential.

Luxembourg will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Malta have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs LUX Match Details

The second match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 26 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs LUX, Match 2

Date and Time: September 26, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands XI and Denmark, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MAL vs LUX Form Guide

MAL - Will be playing their first match.

LUX - Will be playing their first match.

MAL vs LUX Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gaurav Maithani (wk), Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora (c), Bilal Khan, and Waseem Abbas.

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates

Timothy Barker (c & wk), Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, Thomas Martin, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Amit Dhingra, and Marcus Cope.

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Baker

T Baker is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. G Maithani is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Stanislaus

S Stanislaus and T Whiteman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Mathew has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Sathi

A Sathi and B George are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Cope is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Malav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Dixit and P Malav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sathi

A Sathi is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs at the death, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

S Stanislaus

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Stanislaus the captain of the grand league teams. He may bowl a few overs, if needed.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs LUX, Match 2

S Stanislaus

A Sathi

B George

W Cope

T Baker

Malta vs Luxembourg Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malta vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Malta vs Luxembourg Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: T Baker, G Maithani

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, T Whiteman

All-rounders: W Cope, B George, A Sathi

Bowlers: M Dixit, P Malav, S Roy

Malta vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Malta vs Luxembourg Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Baker

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, A Orsu

All-rounders: W Cope, B George, S Karan, A Sathi

Bowlers: B Khan, P Malav, S Roy

