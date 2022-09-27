MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Malta (MAL) locking horns with Luxembourg (LUX) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Luxembourg have won both of their last two games and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Malta, on the other hand, lost their first match against Luxembourg by seven wickets.

Malta will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Luxembourg have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs LUX Match Details

The sixth match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs LUX, Match 6

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Luxembourg and Belgium, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

MAL vs LUX Form Guide

MAL - L

LUX - W W

MAL vs LUX Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gaurav Maithani (wk), Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora (c), Bilal Khan, and Waseem Abbas.

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates.

Timothy Barker (c & wk), Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, Thomas Martin, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Pankaj Malav, Mohit Dixit, Amit Dhingra, and Marcus Cope.

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Baker

T Baker is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Patankar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Stanislaus

S Stanislaus and V Prasath are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Mathew has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

B George

W Cope and B George are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Karan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Dixit

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Dixit and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Dhingra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

W Cope

W Cope is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs at the death, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

V Prasath

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Stanislaus the captain of the grand league teams. He will also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs LUX, Match 6

S Stanislaus

V Prasath

B George

W Cope

T Baker

Malta vs Luxembourg Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malta vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Malta vs Luxembourg Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Baker

Batters: S Stanislaus, E Mathew, V Prasath, T Martin

All-rounders: W Cope, B George, S Karan

Bowlers: M Dixit, B Khan, A Dhingra

Malta vs Luxembourg Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Malta vs Luxembourg Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Baker

Batters: S Stanislaus, V Prasath, T Martin

All-rounders: W Cope, B George, V Vijh, S Karan

Bowlers: M Dixit, J Shaju, A Dhingra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far