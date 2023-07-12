Malta will take on Luxembourg in match number five of the Mdina Cup 2023 at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs LUX Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Malta started this tournament with a loss against France but they bounced back with two wins in a row. On the other hand, Luxembourg have lost both their games so far. Both their losses were by big margins, by 42 runs against Malta and 51 runs against France.

MAL vs LUX, Match Details

The fifth match of the Mdina Cup 2023 between Malta and Luxembourg will be played on July 12, 2023, at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta. The game is set to take place at 12 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs LUX

Date & Time: July 12, 2023, 12 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta has been an excellent one to bat on. 115, 121, 179, and 177 are the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. All four games so far have been won by teams batting first.

MAL vs LUX Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Malta: W, W, L

Luxembourg: L, L

MAL vs LUX Probable Playing 11 today

Malta Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malta Probable Playing XI: Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Eldhose Mathew, Imran Ameer, Varun Prasath (c), Waqar Afridi Ahmad, Jaspal Singh, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Justin Shaju

Luxembourg Team News

No major injury concerns.

Luxembourg Probable Playing XI: Timothy Barker, Amit Halbhavi, Shiv Karan Gill, William Cope (wk), Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Vikram Vijh, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra

Today’s MAL vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chanjal Sudarsanan (3 matches, 17 runs, 3 catches)

Chanjal Sudarsanan has not made big contributions with the bat but he has kept decently. He has taken three catches and he has mustered just 17 runs.

Top Batter Pick

James Barker (1 match, 41 runs)

James Barker has played just one match and he batted decently in this tournament. He got 41 in a knock which included three fours and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vikram Vijh (2 matches, 87 runs, 1 wicket)

Vikram Vijh has been very effective with both bat and ball. The Luxembourg seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 87 runs at a strike-rate of 129.85 and he has picked up one wicket at an economy of 9.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Justin Shaju (3 matches, 8 wickets)

Justin Shaju is the leading wicket-taker in this competition. The Malta fast bowler has returned with eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.71.

MAL vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Khan (3 matches, 162 runs)

Zeeshan Khan is at the top of the run charts in this tournament. He has amassed 162 runs in three innings while striking at 182.02. He has hit 19 fours and seven sixes.

Waqar Afridi Ahmad (3 matches, 29 runs, 5 wickets)

Waqar Afridi Ahmad can be very effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.58. With the bat, he has made 29 runs at a strike rate of 145.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Zeeshan Khan 162 runs in 3 matches Waqar Afridi Ahmad 29 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Justin Shaju 8 wickets in 3 matches James Barker 41 runs in 1 match Vikram Vijh 87 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

MAL vs LUX match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Vikram Vijh, Varun Prasath, Shiv Karan Gill, Waqar Afridi Ahmad, and Fanyan Mughal will be the ones to watch out for.

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Luxembourg - Mdina Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Chanjal Sudarsanan

Batters: James Barker, Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, Varun Prasath, Shiv Karan Gill, Waqar Afridi Ahmad

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Eliyas Jabarkhel

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Luxembourg - Mdina Cup 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Chanjal Sudarsanan

Batters: James Barker, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, Varun Prasath, Shiv Karan Gill, Waqar Afridi Ahmad, Imran Ameer

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Amit Dhingra

