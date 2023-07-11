MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mdina Cup 2023, Match 3

Malta (MAL) will be taking on Luxembourg (LUX) in the 3rd Match of the Mdina Cup 2023 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, July 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Malta have already played two matches in the tournament, both against France. They have won one game and lost the other, and will be looking to win this match in order to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, will be playing their first match in the tournament. They will try to start off their campaign with a win.

MAL vs FRA Match Details

The third Match of the Mdina Cup 2023 will be played on July 11 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The match will commence at 12.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs FRA, Match 3, Mdina Cup 2023

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, Tuesday; 12.00 pm IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MAL vs LUX Probable Playing XIs

MAL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing XIs

C Sudarsanan, J Singh, Z Khan, F Mughal, V Prasath, B Arora, W Afridi Ahmed, I Ameer, W Abbas, J Shaju, and E Mathew.

LUX Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LUX Probable Playing XI

J Mees, A Halbhavi, T Barker, J Barker, G Venkateswaran, A Orsu, V Vijh, S Karan Gill, A Nanda, P Malav, and A Dhingra.

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - C Sudarsanan

C Sudrasanan has looked good behind the stumps. He looks like the best option from the options available for this match from this category of players.

Batter - T Barker

T Barker is a good top-order batter. He can score quick runs and that makes him a crucial pick for this match.

All-rounder - W Afridi Ahmed

W Afridi Ahmed did a good job with the bat in the first match and followed it up with a good bowling performance in the second game. Ahmed's all-round form makes him a great choice as the all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler - A Nanda

A Nanda can be a lethal bowler. He can pick up wickets at any stage of the game and that makes him a brilliant pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

MAL vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

W Afridi Ahmed

W Afridi Ahmed has been in good form with the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has the ability to score points in both innings of the match and that makes him a very good and safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

J Shaju

J Shaju started off the tournament on a great note with the ball. But in the second match, he failed to keep up the performance. Shaju will be looking to return back to form and that makes him a crucial cog in the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MAL vs LUX, Match 3

C Sudarsanan

T Barker

W Afridi Ahmed

W Abbas

J Shaju

MAL vs LUX Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. Pacers and all-rounders will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: J Barker, F Mughal, T Barker

All-rounders: V Vijh, I Ameer, W Afridi Ahmed (c)

Bowlers: A Nanda, P Malav, J Shaju (vc), W Abbas

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: J Barker, F Mughal, T Barker

All-rounders: V Vijh, I Ameer, W Afridi Ahmed

Bowlers: A Nanda (vc), P Malav, J Shaju, W Abbas (c)

Poll : 0 votes