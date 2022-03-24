MAL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 Match 13 & 14 

Malaga (MAL) will take on Madrid United (MAU) in the 13 and 14th games of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Both teams are languishing at bottom end of the points table and are yet to win a game. Malaga lost two games against Costa Del Sol, while their two matches against Granada were washed out. Meanwhile, Madrid United's two matches against Costa Del Sol were washed out, while they lost twice against Madrid CC.

MAL vs MAU Probable Playing XIs

Malaga

Nadeem Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Afzal Shah (wk), Syed Qalab, Ahmed Mumtaz, Nauman Abid, Mohsin Tarar, Asif Tarar (c), Syed Ali Zain, Muhammad Zaman, Babar Rasheed.

Madrid United

Sajjad Mirza, Aqib Hussain, Kamil Ahmed, Usman Muhammad, Waqar Mirza (wk), Abdullah Farooq, Robiul Khan, Waqar Hussain, Kash Iqbal, Ashraf Muhammad (c), Kowser Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs MAU.

Date & Time: March 24 2022; 2 & 4 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is an excellent one to bat on, and teams rack up big scores more often than not. More of the same can be expected in this game, as another solid batting track is likely to be on offer.

Today’s MAL vs MAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afzal Shah has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 43 runs in two games.

Batters

Nadeem Hussain has been batting well, accumulating 42 runs at a strike rate of 168.

All-rounders

Sajjad Mirza is in magnificent form with both bat and ball. He has amassed 75 runs in two games and has taken two wickets as well.

Meanwhile, Asif Tarar has taken two wickets and can score big with the bat too.

Bowlers

Robiul Khan can chip in nicely with both bat and ball. He has one wicket to his name and has scored 13 runs in two games.

5 best players to pick in MAL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajjad Mirza (MAU): 191 points

Robiul Khan (MAU): 101 points

Afzal Shah (MAL): 79 points

Nadeem Hussain (MAL): 73 points

Asif Tarar (MAL): 60 points.

Key stats for MAL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajjad Mirza: 75 runs & 2 wickets

Nadeem Hussain: 42 runs

Robiul Khan: 13 runs & 1 wicket

Asif Tarar: 2 wickets.

MAL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Malaga vs Madrid United - ECS T10 Cartama 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afzal Shah, Ashraf Muhammad, Nadeem Hussain, Kowser Ahmed, Syed Qalab, Kamil Ahmed, Asif Tarar, Sajjad Mirza, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Mohsin Tarar,

Captain: Sajjad Mirza, Vice-captain: Asif Tarar,

Dream11 Team for Malaga vs Madrid United - ECS T10 Cartama 2022,

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afzal Shah, Ashraf Muhammad, Nadeem Hussain, Kowser Ahmed, Syed Qalab, Asif Tarar, Sajjad Mirza, Aqib Hussain, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Mohsin Tarar.

Captain: Sajjad Mirza. Vice-captain: Robiul Khan.

Edited by Bhargav