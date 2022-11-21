MAL vs MAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 13

The 13th game of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Mali (MAL) square off against Malawi (MAW) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Monday (November 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs MAW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Malawi have won one of their two games, while Mali are winless in three. Mali will be keen to open their account, but Malawi are a better team and expected to prevail.

MAL vs MAW Match Details

The 13th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 21 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs MAW, Match 13

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali looks decent and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Lesotho and Seychelles saw 305 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

MAL vs MAW Form Guide

MAL - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

MAW - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

MAL vs MAW Probable Playing XIs

MAL

No injury update

Mahamadou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mamadou Sidibe, Lassina Berthe, Cheick Amala Keita ©, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Sanze Kamate, Sekou Diaby, Daouda Traore (wk), Lamissa Sanogo

MAW

No injury update

Moazzam Baig ©, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Mike Chaomba, Chisomo Chete (wk), Daniel Jakiel, Sami Sohail, Aaftab Limdawala, Beston Masauko

MAL vs MAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Traore

Traore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. C Chete is another good pick.

Batters

G Kansonkho

Kansonkho and C Amala are the two best batter picks. M Choamba has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Sohail

Sohail and M Coulibaly are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. T Macalou is another good pick.

Bowlers

L Sanogo

The top bowler picks are M Baig and L Sanogo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Jakiel is another good pick.

MAL vs MAW match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sohail

Sohail is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues. He scored 84 and took two wickets in the last game against Botswana.

G Kansonkho

As the pitch is a sporting one, you could make G Kansonkho the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

Five Must-Picks for MAL vs MAW, Match 13

G Kansonkho

S Sohail

T Macalou

M Coulibaly

D Jakiel

Mali vs Malawi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is sporting, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mali vs Malawi Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Chete, D Traore

Batters: G Kansonkho, C Amala, M Choamba

All-rounders: M Coulibaly, S Sohail, T Macalou

Bowlers: L Sanogo, D Jakiel, M Baig

Mali vs Malawi Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Chete, D Traore

Batters: G Kansonkho, C Amala, M Choamba

All-rounders: M Samba, S Sohail, T Macalou, A Limdawala

Bowlers: L Sanogo, D Jakiel, S Goutoubou

