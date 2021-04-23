MAL vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 24th, 2021

Malo will take on Miranda Dragons in the 37th match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Saturday.

Malo have been among the most dominant sides in the competition and have won four of their last five games. But they will head into Saturday's ECS T10 Portugal fixture on the back of a 12-run loss against the Oporto Cricket Club.

The Miranda Dragons, on the other hand, have been woeful lately. They have lost all of their last five matches. The Indian Royals beat the Miranda Dragons by five wickets and 57 runs in their last two outings respectively.

Squads to choose from:

Malo

Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Miranda Dragons

Colin Hardidge, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Lucas Hennessey, MD Nazmul Hassan, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Adrian Golding, Asif Ataur, Clive Worth, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, MD Omar Faruk, Steven Waddell, Paul Stubbs, Mejbah Uddin, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Syed Asif Rabi, Greg Bullock, Tom Allan, Rob Lewes

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo

Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood (c), Syed Ali, Assad Mehmood, Jayesh Popat (wk), Yasir Sabir

Miranda Dragons

Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Ibrahim Mohammad (c), Abdul Mohsin, Mejbah Uddin, Greg Bullock, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes (wk), Steven Waddell, Tom Allan, Krishan Kumar

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Miranda Dragons, Match 37, ECS T10 Portugal

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Date and Time: 24th April, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs MD)

MAL vs MD Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, M Shahid, A Zaib, S A Rab, A Mohsin, N Shahzad, K Kumar, S Maisam, I Mohammad, A Mehmood, F A Mamun

Captain: M Shahid. Vice-captain: N Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Popat, M Shahid, A Zaib, S A Rab, A Mohsin, N Shahzad, K Kumar, S Maisam, I Mohammad, A Mehmood, K Shahzad

Captain: I Mohammad. Vice-captain: A Mohsin