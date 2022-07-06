MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, Match 7

Malaysia (MAL) will lock horns with Maldives (MLD) in the seventh match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, July 6.

Malaysia are sitting at the top of the points table, having won three in three. They registered a nine-wicket victory over Thailand in their last game. Maldives, on the other hand, are second in the standings, winning one out of their two matches. They lost their last encounter against Bhutan by six runs.

MAL vs MLD Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Ahmad Faiz (C), Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir Azim, Pavandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus.

MLD XI

Ahmed Hassan, Umar Adam, Azyan Farhath (C), Mohamed Rishwan, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam (WK), Ali Imman, Leem Shafeeg, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Maroof.

Match Details

MAL vs MLD, Quadrangular Twenty20 Series, Match 7

Date and Time: 6th July 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a tricky one to bat on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 97 runs.

Today’s MAL vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Riswhan: Riswhan has scored 57 runs in two outings for the Maldives at a strike rate of 126.67.

Batters

Ibrahim Rizan: Although placed in the batters section, Rizan is a genuine all-rounder who has scored eight runs while picking up four wickets in two matches.

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Zulkifle has been in great touch lately, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 189.39 in three matches.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh is a quality all-rounder who has claimed seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 1.10, while also scoring 76 runs.

Syed Aziz: Aziz has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in three matches.

Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh: Singh is a top-class bowler who has picked up a one wicket at an economy rate of 2.43 in two games.

Syazrul Idrus: Idrus is a genuine wicket-taker who is expected to lead the Malaysian bowling attack today. He has struck seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.43 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs MAD Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (MAL) - 359 points

Syazrul Idrus (MAL) - 268 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (MAL) - 179 points

Umar Adams (MLD) - 151 points

Fitri Sham (MAL) - 145 points

Important Stats for MAL vs MLD Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 76 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 124.59 and ER - 1.10

Syazrul Idrus: 7 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.43.

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 125 runs in 3 matches; SR - 189.39

Umar Adams: 7 runs in 2 matches; SR - 63.64

Fitri Sham: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.50.

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Today (Quadrangular Twenty20 Series)

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Riswhan, Ibrahim Rizan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Yoosuf Azyan Farhat, Ahmed Hasan, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Umar Adams, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh.

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Riswan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Yoosuf Azyan Farhat, Ahmed Hasan, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Umar Adams, K Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Umar Adams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far