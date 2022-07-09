MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 10

Malaysia (MAL) will take on Maldives (MLD) in the 10th match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, July 8.

Malaysia have had a terrific run in the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022. They have won all five of their games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Maldives, on the other hand, are third in the standings with two wins and three losses.

MAL vs MLD Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Muhamad Syahadat, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus.

Maldives: Azyan Farhath (c), Umar Adam, Mohamed Rishwan, Ahmed Hassan, Hassan Rasheed, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeg, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ibrahim Nashath.

Match Details

MAL vs MLD, Match 10, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 9th 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi could be a decent one to bat on, with a score of around 140-150 being par at the venue. However, the spinners might find some purchase off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s MAL vs MLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Rishwan is Maldives' leading run-getter in the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 with 84 runs at a strike rate of 109.09.

Batter

Zubaidi Zulkifle has been in top form with the bat, amassing 179 runs at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of188.42.

All-rounder

Virandeep Singh has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022. He has taken 11 wickets and scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 130.30.

Bowler

Syazrul Idrus has picked up 13 wickets from four games at an economy rate of 5.18. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh (MAL): 576 points

Syazrul Idrus (MAL): 462 points

Azyan Farhath (MLD): 359 points

Umar Adam (MLD): 344 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (MAL): 269 points

Important stats for MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh: 129 runs & 11 wickets

Syazrul Idrus: 13 wickets

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 179 runs

Azyan Farhath: 60 runs & 9 wickets

Umar Adam: 8 wickets

MAL vs MLD Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Maldives - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Azyan Farhath, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Umar Adam, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Ameel Mauroof, Fitri Sham.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syazrul Idrus.

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Maldives - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafizs, Ibrahim Rizan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Azyan Farhath, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Umar Adam, Khizar Hayat, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Ameel Mauroof.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Khizar Hayat.

