Malaysia vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal Tri-Nation Series Match - Apr 18, 2021

Malaysia will face the Netherlands in the second match of the Nepal tri-nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Sunday.

It will be the first T20I between the two sides, who have been playing international cricket for a while now.

Malaysia will start their tri-nation campaign against the Dutch. The Asian outfit last played international matches at the ACC Eastern Regional T20 in Bangkok in March 2020. Contrary to the other two teams participating in the series, Malaysia have announced a squad full of experienced campaigners like Aminuddin Ramly, Khizar Hayat, and Shafiq Sharif. They are placed 31st with 88 points in the ICC T20I standings.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be heading into the encounter on the back of a nine-wicket loss to hosts Nepal in the series opener. Pieter Seelaar and co. are aware of the conditions and would like to get off the mark against Malaysia. The Netherlands dropped one place to 18th in the ICC T20I standings, following their defeat at the hands of Nepal.

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (WK), Shafiq Sharif (WK) and Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (WK), Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Julian de Mey.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 18th April 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced one as it assists both the batsmen and the bowlers. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. The spinners have enjoyed great success here and are expected to dominate proceedings on Sunday as well. The average first innings score at the venue is 149 runs.

Malaysia vs Netherlands Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Malaysia vs Netherlands Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virandeep Singh, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Anwar Arudin, Peter Sealar, Khizar Hayat, Sharwin Muniyandi, Syed Aziz, Paul van Meekaran, Fitri Sham, Pawandeep Singh.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Max O'Dowd.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Virandeep Singh, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Peter Sealar, Khizar Hayat, Sharwin Muniyandi, Syed Aziz, Paul van Meekaran, Fitri Sham, Pawandeep Singh.

Captain: Khizar Hayat. Vice-captain: Pawandeep Singh.