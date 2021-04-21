MAL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal Tri-Nations Cup Match - April 21st, 2021

Malaysia are all set to take on the Netherlands in the fifth match of the Nepal Tri-Nations Cup at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday, 21st April.

Malaysia will be under tremendous pressure to succeed in their remaining two matches to advance to the tri-nation tournament finals. That being said, they would have to not only win by a large margin but also hope for other favorable outcomes. In their first two matches, they were defeated by host Nepal and the Netherlands by 9 wickets and 15 runs, respectively.

In contrast, the Netherlands has two victories and one loss in the tournament. Due to the match-winning fifties by Ben Cooper and Bas de Leede, Netherlands defeated Nepal in their previous fixture in a high-scoring thriller. They have the momentum towards them and are expected to win the match against Malaysia.

Squads to choose from

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh (wk), Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (wk), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

Match Details

Match: Malaysia vs the Netherlands, Match 5

Date and Time: 21st April, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur offers more assistance to the batters. The ball comes onto the bat easily, allowing the batters to score runs with ease. One can expect a high scoring encounter on Wednesday when the two sides meet.

Spinners are expected to have an extra advantage over pacers as the ball turns a bit extra during recent times.

MAL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virandeep Singh, Scott Edwards, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Aminuddin Ramly, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman

Captain: Max O'Dowd Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Virandeep Singh, Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Aminuddin Ramly, Syed Aziz, Pieter Seelaar, Sharvin Muniandy, Vivian Kingma, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman

Captain: Pieter Seelaar Vice-captain: Ben Cooper