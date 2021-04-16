MAL vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 17th, 2021

Malo will take on Oporto Cricket Club in the 23rd match of the Fancode Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Saturday, 17th April.

Malo Cricket Club are in second position in the European Cricket Series T10 Portugal 2021 points table, having won one and lost one of their two league matches. Malo Cricket Club's highest run-scorer is Najam Shahzad, who has 34 runs at a strike rate of 125. Mian Mehmood has been the best bowler for Malo Cricket Club, taking two wickets at an average of 8 and an economy of 5.66.

With defeats in both of their league matches, Oporto Cricket Club are ranked sixth in the European Cricket Series T10 Portugal 2021 points table. With 30 runs at a strike rate of 300, John Zinkus is the highest run-scorer for Oporto Cricket Club. Raghu Raman has been the best bowler for Oporto Cricket Club, taking three wickets at an average of 9 and an economy of 6.75.

Squads to choose from

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam

Oporto Cricket Club

John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Raghu Raman

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Oporto Cricket Club, Match 23, Fancode Portugal T10

Date and Time: 17th April 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The bowlers will have an advantage on the pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. Batsmen will have to be very careful with their shot selection because there is very little room for error. The average first innings score at the venue is 84 runs.

The team winning the toss would most probably bowl first and look to chase.

Malo vs Oporto Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAL vs OCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Premal Rajani, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Raghu Raman, Zafar Ali, Junaid Khan, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali Mehedi, Neil Charles, Assad Mehmood

Advertisement

Captain: Syed Maisam Vice-captain: Raghu Raman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Raghu Raman, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Anthony Chambers, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Mehedi, Syed Aftab Rashid

Captain: Mian Mehmood Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad