MAL vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 27th, 2021

Malo will take on Oeiras in the 43rd match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Tuesday.

Malo, who are in the midst of a four-game winning run, presently find themselves second in the ECS T10 Portugal standings. They have won their last two matches against Malo and Indian Royals respectively.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have had a mixed run over the last five matches in the ECS T10 Portugal. They will head into Tuesday's fixture on the back of two wins over Oporto Cricket Club. Oeiras are presently third in the points table.

The two sides have met thrice in the last three years, with Malo emerging as the winner on all three occasions.

Squads to choose from:

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Syed Ali

Oeiras

K Gholiya, J Foster, M Adnan, J Balkrisna, K Rohit, M Hussain, P Buccimazza, R Narayan, S Ahmed, S Kumar and M Harris

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Oeiras, Match 43

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Date and Time: 27th April, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 86.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs OEI)

MAL vs OEI Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, P Buccimazza, A Zaib, Z Shah, C Greenshields, N Shahzad, M Shahid, K Patel, S Kumar, A Mehmood, M F Hussain

Captain: C Greenshields. Vice-captain: N Shahzad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, P Buccimazza, A Zaib, Z Shah, C Greenshields, N Shahzad, M Shahid, K Patel, S Kumar, A Mehmood, S A Mehdi

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-captain: P Buccimazza