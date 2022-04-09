MAL vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Final

Malo will take on Oeiras in the final of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria, Portugal, on Saturday.

Malo have lost only one match in the entire tournament, which clearly shows just how consistent they’ve been. They defeated the Wild Panthers by eight wickets in the third quarter-final and then beat Punjab CC by 10 wickets in the second semi-final to book their slot in the final. Malo will be the favorites to win.

Meanwhile, Oeiras CC have also demonstrated their abilities during the tournament. They beat the Indian Royals by nine wickets in the final over of the fourth quarter-final. Oeiras CC also went on to register a 10-wicket win over Gorkha 11 in the semi-finals.

MAL vs OEI Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Parth Jounjat (wk), Krut Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Carlo Buccimazza, Mubeen Tariq, Diogo Martins

OEI XI

Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad (c), Aamer Ikram, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Shan Aziz / Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Amir Zaib, Saim Ali (wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir

Match Details

MAL vs OEI, ECS Cartaxo T10, Final

Date and Time: 9th April, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s MAL vs OEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S. Ali is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

N. Shahzad has led the side extremely well and has been at the forefront. He has amassed 267 runs at an average of over 38 and has also scalped five wickets.

F. Stoman is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 317 runs so far and is expected to score a big knock here too.

All-rounders

C. Greenshields is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 305 runs at an average of 101.66 and has also picked up nine wickets. Greenshields will be a wise captaincy pick for your MAL vs OEI Dream11 fantasy team.

S. Maisam is a dependable bowling all-rounder for his side. He has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.3 and has also scored 144 runs.

Bowlers

M. Tariq is an important player with the ball in hand. He has scalped 13 wickets thus far and will be looking to add more.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction team

C. Greenshields (OEI) – 891 points

S. Maisam (MAL) – 748 points

N. Shahzad (MAL) – 698 points

M. Siraj Nipo (OEI) – 545 points

M. Asim Sarwar (MAL) – 541 points

Important stats for MAL vs OEI Dream11 prediction team

C. Greenshields: 305 runs and nine wickets

S. Maisam: 144 runs and 14 wickets

N. Shahzad: 267 runs

M. Siraj Nipo: 13 wickets

F. Stoman: 317 runs

MAL vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S. Ali, N. Shahzad, F. Stoman, B. Badenhorst, C. Greenshields, S. Maisam, M. Siraj Nipo, A. Zaib, M. Asim Sarwar, M. Tariq, C. Buccimazza

Captain: C. Greenshields, Vice-Captain: S. Maisam

MAL vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S. Ali, P. Jounjat, N. Shahzad, F. Stoman, B. Badenhorst, C. Greenshields, S. Maisam, M. Siraj Nipo, M. Asim Sarwar, M. Tariq, C. Buccimazza

Captain: N. Shahzad, Vice-Captain: F. Stoman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee