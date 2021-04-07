MAL vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 8th, 2021

Match five of the ECS T10 Portugal will see Malo take on Oeiras on Thursday.

ECS T10 Cartaxo League champions Malo are back in action as they look to repeat their success at the ECS T10 Portugal. With a solid roster filled with explosive batsmen, Malo will start Thursday's game as the clear favorites.

However, they are up against an impressive Oeiras side who will be itching to get off to a winning start in the ECS T10 Portugal. With a strong bowling unit in place, Oeiras, who finished fourth in the Cartaxo edition, possess the firepower to upset the reigning champions.

Either way, both teams should field their strongest XI for the exciting ECS T10 Portugal clash.

Squads to choose from

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo

J Popat, S Aziz, A Zaib, Z Shah, R Sarwar, Z Ali, S Ali Mehdi, N Shahzad, M Sulaman, S Maisam and K Shahzad

Oeiras

K Gholiya, J Foster, M Adnan, J Balkrisna, K Rohit, M Hussain, P Buccimazza, R Narayan, S Ahmed, S Kumar and M Harris

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Oeiras, Match 5, ECS T10 Portugal

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring ECS T10 Portugal match is on the cards as there will be little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the ball should skid on to the bat nicely, the square boundary dimensions should go against the batsmen. There will be some turn available off the surface, which should keep the spinners interested. 100 should be the bare minimum at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs OEI)

MAL vs OEI Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, K Gholiya, A Zaib, M Adnan, Z Shah, M Hussain, P Buccimazza, Z Ali, K Shahzad, M Harris and M Sulaman

Captain: M Hussain. Vice-captain: Z Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Popat, K Gholiya, A Zaib, J Balkrisna, Z Shah, M Hussain, R Narayan, Z Ali, K Shahzad, M Harris and M Sulaman

Captain: Z Ali. Vice-captain: A Zaib