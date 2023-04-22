MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men's Premier Cup, Match 12

The 12th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will see Malaysia (MAL) face Oman (OMN) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia have won one out of their two matches and are second in the Group A points table. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by eight wickets.

Oman, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Nepal by 84 runs.

MAL vs OMN Match Details

The 12th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be played on April 23 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal. The match is set to commence at 8.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section().

MAL vs OMN, ACC Men's Premier Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal.

MAL vs OMN Pitch Report

The track at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 252 runs.

MAL vs OMN Form Guide (Last Match)

Malaysia: W

Oman: L

MAL vs OMN probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhamad Syahadat, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Sharvin Muniandy, Rizwan Haider, Fitri Sham, and Anwar Rahman.

OMN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

OMN Probable Playing 11

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, and Jay Odedra.

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Syed Aziz (2 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 106.82)

Syed is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 106.82 in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Amir Azim (2 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 117.74)

Amir has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 73 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 117.74.

Top All-rounder pick

Virandeep Singh (2 matches, 2 wickets and 97 runs, Economy Rate: 3.71 and Strike Rate: 65.99)

Virandeep, as an all-rounder, has the ability to win matches for his team by either batting or bowling. He has scored 97 runs in two matches, while also picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.71.

Top Bowler pick

Rizwan Haider (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.33)

With his pace, Rizwan has the ability to be lethal both in the initial stages and in the death overs of an innings. He has scalped three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.33.

MAL vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 97 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan will be a good choice for captaincy as will be a key figure for Oman in both departments. He has scored 41 runs while scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.45 in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh - 97 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Ayaan Khan - 93 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Bilal Khan - 5 wickets in 2 matches

Khizar Hayat Durrani - 3 wickets and 22 runs in 2 matches

Muhammad Amir Azim - 73 runs in 2 matches

MAL vs OMN match expert tips

Virandeep Singh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has looked in great touch so far in this tournament.

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - ACC Man's Premier Cup

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Aziz

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Virandeep Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Rizwan Haider, Kaleemullah

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Prediction - ACC Man's Premier Cup

MAL vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Aziz

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Vijay Unni

Bowlers: Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Bilal Khan.

