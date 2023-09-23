MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup, Match 5

The fifth game of the Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, September 23.
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Malaysia have won two of their three games, while PNG have won their last two. Malaysia will give it their all to win the game, but PNG are expected to prevail
MAL vs PNG Match Details
Match: MAL vs PNG, Match 5

Date and Time: September 23, 2023; 8:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Match: MAL vs PNG, Match 5
Date and Time: September 23, 2023; 8:00 am IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Pacers could play a key role. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Hong Kong and Malaysia saw 275 runs for the loss of 13 wickets.
MAL vs PNG Form Guide
MAL - W L W
PNG - W W
MAL vs PNG Probable Playing XIs
MAL
No injury update
Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Vijay Unni, Akram Malek
PNG
No injury update
Hila Vare, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, John Kariko, Alei Nao, Nosaina Pokana
MAL vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Aziz
Aziz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Doriga is another good pick.
Batters
T Ura
Ura and A Faiz are the two best batter pick. A Vala played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
V Singh
Singh and V Unni are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Amini is another good pick.
Bowlers
A Nao
The top bowler picks are K Hayat and Nao. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Kariko is another good pick.
MAL vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices
V Singh
Singh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him aa safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 137 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.
A Nao
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Nao the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last two games.
Five must-picks for MAL vs PNG, Match 5
A Nao
T Ura
V Singh
V Unni
C Amini
Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Aziz
Batters: A Faiz, A Vala, T Ura
All-rounders: C Amini, N Vanua, V Singh, V Unni
Bowlers: A Nao, J Kariko, K Hayat
Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Aziz
Batters: H Hiri, A Vala, T Ura
All-rounders: C Amini, N Vanua, V Singh, V Unni
Bowlers: A Nao, J Kariko, K Hayat