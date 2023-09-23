MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup, Match 5

The fifth game of the Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, September 23.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Malaysia have won two of their three games, while PNG have won their last two. Malaysia will give it their all to win the game, but PNG are expected to prevail

MAL vs PNG Match Details

The fifth game of the Malaysia T20I Tri -Nations Cup will be played on September 23 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 8:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs PNG, Match 5

Date and Time: September 23, 2023; 8:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Pacers could play a key role. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Hong Kong and Malaysia saw 275 runs for the loss of 13 wickets.

MAL vs PNG Form Guide

MAL - W L W

PNG - W W

MAL vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

MAL

No injury update

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Rizwan Haider, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Vijay Unni, Akram Malek

PNG

No injury update

Hila Vare, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, John Kariko, Alei Nao, Nosaina Pokana

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Aziz

Aziz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Doriga is another good pick.

Batters

T Ura

Ura and A Faiz are the two best batter pick. A Vala played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Singh

Singh and V Unni are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Amini is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Nao

The top bowler picks are K Hayat and Nao. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Kariko is another good pick.

MAL vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

Singh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him aa safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 137 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.

A Nao

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Nao the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last two games.

Five must-picks for MAL vs PNG, Match 5

A Nao

T Ura

V Singh

V Unni

C Amini

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, A Vala, T Ura

All-rounders: C Amini, N Vanua, V Singh, V Unni

Bowlers: A Nao, J Kariko, K Hayat

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: H Hiri, A Vala, T Ura

All-rounders: C Amini, N Vanua, V Singh, V Unni

Bowlers: A Nao, J Kariko, K Hayat