MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation T20I Series, Match 2

Malaysia will take on Papua New Guinea in the second match of the Tri-Nation T20I Series at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday.

This will be the opening match of the tri-series for Malaysia. They have got a very young and dynamic squad and are expected to face challenges here. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea began their campaign with a loss in their first match. They lost to Nepal by 15 runs while chasing a total of 183.

MAL vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

A.Hazalan (wk), V Singh, Z Zulkifle, S Aziz, A Faiz, S Ezat Idrus, S Muniandy, A Azim Abd Shukor, P Singh, V Unni, M Zarbani

PNG XI

S Atai (wk), L Siaka, T Ura, J Kila, C Soper, A Vala, C Amini, S Bau, K Morea, N Vanua, A Nao, R Hekure

Match Details

MAL vs PNG, Tri-Nation T20I Series, Match 2

Date and Time: 29th March, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be balanced. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance from the wicket.

Today’s MAL vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan is a decent wicketkeeper who can take on the opposition bowlers. He scored 72 runs in his last T10 match at a wonderful strike rate of 168.75.

Batters

V Singh is an important batter for Malaysia and he will be expected to take charge here. He has scored 684 runs and has also scalped five wickets in 25 T20I matches.

All-rounders

C Amini is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent and can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 220 in the last match and also picked up two wickets.

C Soper is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 13 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6 in the last match.

Bowlers

N Vanua can provide runs lower down the order. He scored 52 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 179.31 and also scalped an important wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

C Amini (PNG)

C Soper (PNG)

N Vanua (PNG)

V Singh (MAL)

A Nao (PNG)

Important stats for MAL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

C Amini: 22 runs and 2 wickets in the last match

C Soper: 13 runs and 2 wickets in the last match

N Vanua: 52 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

A Nao: 2 wickets in the last match

V Singh: 684 runs and 5 wickets in 25 T20Is

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hazalan, L Siaka, T Ura, V Singh, Z Zulkifle, C Amini, C Soper, S Ezat-Idrus, N Vanua, A Nao, R Hekure

Captain: C Amini Vice-Captain: N Vanua

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, L Siaka, V Singh, Z Zulkifle, C Amini, C Soper, A Vala, S Ezat-Idrus, N Vanua, A Nao, A Azim Abd Shukor

Captain: V Singh Vice-Captain: A Nao

