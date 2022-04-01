MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri-nation T20I Series, Match 5

The fifth match of the tri-nation T20I Series will see Malaysia (MAL) lock horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday.

Papua New Guinea, who came into the series as the hot favorites, have seriously underperformed with three losses in as many games. However, they will be keen to get off the mark with a win over Malaysia, who beat PNG in the reverse fixture. Malaysia boast a well-balanced side capable of doing the double over Papua New Guinea. But with the likes of Assad Vala and Charles Amini itching to make an impact, a cracking game beckons in Kirtipur.

MAL vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh, Aadil Ansari, Dilip Nath (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Karan KC, Sompal Kami and Abhinash Bohara

MAL XI

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Fiaz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Ainoos Hafizs, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh and Muhammad Wafiq

Match Details

MAL vs PNG, Nepal T20I Series, Match 5

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur is a decent one to bat on, with the bowlers having to vary their pace accordingly. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat early on. As the match progresses, the spinners could come into play with some turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 170 could be a match-winning total, with the powerplay overs being crucial in the context of the match.

Today’s MAL vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Simon Atai: Although Simon Atai is expected to bat lower down the order, he is known for his handy contributions at the death. In addition to his batting prowess, Atai is a decent keeper as well, adding more value to his inclusion in your MAL vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virandeep Singh: Virandeep Singh has been Malaysia's best batter for quite some time now, with the right-hander giving a good account of himself in the ongoing tri-series as well. Apart from his batting potential, Virandeep can also chip in with the ball, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Assad Vala: Assad Vala remains PNG's best bet with the bat despite underperforming in the series so far. A good player of spin, he has a heap of experience to fall back on. With his bowling prowess also coming into play, Vala could be backed to put in a big performance against Malaysia.

Bowler

Pavandeep Singh: Pavandeep Singh has been a revelation with the ball, picking up five wickets in two matches. The Malaysian bowler will once again be key with the new ball, with his knack for takingwickets in the powerplay overs being key. Given the form that Pavandeep is in, he is a good addition to your MAL vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (MAL)

Pavandeep Singh (MAL)

Assad Vala (PNG)

Important stats for MAL vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Charles Amini - 89 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 29.67

Tony Ura - 104 runs un 3 matches in this series, Average: 34.67

Pavandeep Singh - 5 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 10.60

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (Tri-nation T20I Series)

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Atai, A Faiz, T Ura, V Singh, C Amini, A Vala, S Muniandy, S Aziz, N Pokana, N Vanua and P Singh.

Captain: A Vala. Vice-captain: V Singh.

MAL vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Atai, A Hafizs, T Ura, V Singh, C Amini, A Vala, S Muniandy, S Aziz, K Morea, N Vanua and P Singh.

Captain: C Amini. Vice-captain: V Singh.

