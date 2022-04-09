MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 2nd Semi-Final

Malo (MAL) will take on Punjab CC (PNJ) in the second semi-final of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday.

Malo's dominance in the tournament continued as they advanced to the semifinals by defeating Wild Panthers by eight wickets. They have now won their last six games.

Meanwhile, Punjab CC are on fire, beating BTP by one run in a close quarterfinal to extend their winning streak to three games. They would want to put up a good fight and make it to the final.

MAL vs PNJ Probable Playing XIs

MAL

Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad (c), Amandeep Singh, Adnan Gondal, Shan Aziz, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Saim Ali (wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Aamer Ikram.

PNJ

Abdul Qazi (wk), Arslan Ahmad, Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Bilal Nasir, Qaisar Ilyas, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs PNJ, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 2nd semi-final.

Date and Time: April 9, 2022; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval surface has been a good one for batters, with little assistance for bowlers, who must keep their lines and length under control to avoid conceding too many runs.

Pacers should get extra bounce and swing early on, keeping batters on their toes.

Today's MAL vs PNJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Qazi: His performances in the last two games was poor. In nine games, he has 116 runs at an average of 12.88.

Batters

Najam Shahzad: Shahzad has scored 267 runs at an average of 38.14 in nine Cartaxo T10 games. He couls prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Syed Maisam: Maisam has been a standout player foe MAL thus far, shining with both bat and ball. With the all-rounder expected to play a key role in this game too, he is a must-have in your MAL vs PNJ Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 91 runs and taken 14 wickets at an average of 7.50 in nine games.

Bowlers

Umar Muhammad: He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team. He has 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 18.18 and is quite handy with the bat as well.

Five best players to pick in MAL vs PNJ Dream11 prediction team

Syed Ali (PNJ) – 283 points

Assad Mehmood (MAL) – 222 points

Amir Zaib (MAL) – 344 points

Adnan Gondal (MAL) – 131 points

Imran Rao (PNJ) – 250 points.

Key stats for MAL vs PNJ Dream11 prediction team

Muzamal Abbas: 8 wickets in nine matches.

Asim Sarwar: 10 wickets in eight matches.

Rana Sarwar: 208 runs and 10 in eight matches.

MALvs PNJ Dream11 Prediction

MAL vs PNJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Qazi, Amandeep Singh, Rana Sarwar, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Umar Muhammad, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Bilal Naseem.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-Captain: Najam Shahzad.

MAL vs PNJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Ali, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Parveen Singh, Muzamal Abbas, Umar Muhammad, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Bilal Naseem.

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-Captain: Parveen Singh.

Edited by Bhargav