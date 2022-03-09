MAL vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group E Match 11

Malo will take on Punjab Lions Nicosia in Group E's 11th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Malo are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three of their ECL T10 games so far. Punjab Lions Nicosia, meanwhile, are third in the standings with two wins and a loss to their name.

MAL vs PNL Probable Playing 11 today

Malo: Umar Farooq, Syed Maisam, Conrad Greenshields, Najam Shahzad (c), Aamer Ikram, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Saim Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adnan Gondal, Jayesh Popat (wk)

Punjab Lions Nicosia: Gurpartap Singh (c), Roman Mazumder (wk), Neeraj Tiwari, Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Qasim Anwar, Taranjit Singh, Sushil Kumar, Chamal Sadun, Harvinder Singh, Vikram Verma

Match Details

MAL vs PNL, ECL T10 2022, Group E, Match 11

Date & Time: March 9th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s MAL vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Qasim Anwar has the ability to chip in with some crucial runs and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Although listed as a batter, Amir Zaib has been excellent with the ball in the ECL T10, picking up five wickets.

All-rounder

Gurpartap Singh has been in superb form with both bat and ball. He has amassed 104 runs and taken two wickets.

Neeraj Tiwari has claimed six scalps at an economy rate of 8.66 in the ECL T10.

Bowler

Neeraj Tiwari has been solid on the bowling front, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 6.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Team

Neeraj Tiwari (PNL): 236 points

Gurpartap Singh (PNL): 229 points

Tejwinder Singh (PNL): 228 points

Amir Zaib (MAL): 195 points

Najam Shahzad (MAL): 146 points

Important stats for MAL vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Zaib: 27 runs & 5 wickets

Najam Shahzad: 61 runs & 1 wicket

Neeraj Tiwari: 21 runs & 6 wickets

Gurpartap Singh: 104 runs & 2 wickets

MAL vs PNL Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Malo vs Punjab Lions Nicosia - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Farooq, Qasim Anwar, Chamal Sadun, Conrad Greenshields, Amir Zaib, Gurpartap Singh, Aamer Ikram, Neeraj Tiwari, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Najam Shahzad

Captain: Gurpartap Singh. Vice-captain: Amir Zaib.

Dream11 Team for Malo vs Punjab Lions Nicosia - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qasim Anwar, Chamal Sadun, Conrad Greenshields, Amir Zaib, Gurpartap Singh, Syed Maisam, Aamer Ikram, Neeraj Tiwari, Sushil Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Najam Shahzad

Captain: Neeraj Tiwari. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

Edited by Samya Majumdar