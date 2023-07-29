MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will see Malo Qalandars (MAL) squaring off against Porto Wanderers (POR) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malo Qalandars have won six of their last eight matches. Porto Wanderers, on the other hand, have three victories in eight appearances.

Porto Wanderers will give it their all to win the match, but Malo Qalandars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs POR Match Details

The 27th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 30 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs POR, Match 27

Date and Time: 30th July 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between LCA and GAM, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

MAL vs POR Form Guide

MAL - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

POR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

MAL vs POR Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Zulfiqar Shah (c), Saim Ali, Mian Shahid, Sadaqat Ali, Roushan Singh (wk), Jayesh Popat, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad

POR Playing XI

No injury updates

Anthony Chambers, Niranjankumar Kuppuswamy, Conrad Greenshields, Sweed Ullah, Ahammad Ullah, Neil Charles, Girish Singh, Pasindu Abagahaduwage, Premal Rajani ©, Sabhapathy Kanaka (wk), Junaid Khan

MAL vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Singh

G Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Greenshields

A Chambers and C Greenshields are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Ikram played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Singh

A Singh and J Zinkus are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Shahid is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Maisan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mehmood and S Maisam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 417 points in the last eight matches.

S Maisam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Maisam as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 549 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs POR, Match 27

S Maisam

A Singh

M Shahid

G Singh

J Zinkus

Malo Qalandars vs Porto Wanderers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malo Qalandars vs Porto Wanderers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Singh

Batters: C Greenshields, A Ikram, A Chambers

All-rounders: A Singh (c), M Shahid (vc), N Shahzad, J Zinkus

Bowlers: J Khan, A Mehmood, S Maisam

Malo Qalandars vs Porto Wanderers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Singh

Batters: C Greenshields

All-rounders: A Singh (vc), M Shahid, N Shahzad, J Zinkus, S Ullah

Bowlers: J Khan, A Mehmood, S Maisam (c), A Gondal