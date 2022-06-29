MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 5

Malta (MAL) will lock horns with Portugal (POR) in the fifth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C at Meersen in Gent on Wednesday, June 29.

Malta are third in the points table after losing their first match against Spain by six wickets. Portugal, on the other hand, registered a convincing 47-run victory over Israel in their opening game and are currently placed atop the standings.

MAL vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (C), Basil George, Heinrich Gericke, Varun Thamotharam, Aaftab Alam Khan (WK), Imran Ameer, Bilal Muhammad, Wassem Abbas, Amar Sharma, Jitesh Patel.

POR XI

Kuldeep (WK), Azhar Andani, Najjam Shahzad (C), Francoise Stoman, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Amandep Singh, Fakhrul Mohon, Syed Maisam Ali, Sirajullah Khadim, Junaid Khan.

Match Details

MAL vs POR, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 5

Date and Time: 29th June 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Meersen, Gent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Meersen is an absolute belter. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be cautious with their line and length. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 165 runs.

Today’s MAL vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: Gholiya smashed 39 runs at a strike rate of 134.48 in the last match and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Azher Andani: Andani, who scored 14 runs at a strike rate of 73.68, could be a key player for Portugal in Wednesday's match.

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: Thamotharam is an aggressive batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 159.09 in the last match.

All-rounders

Najam Shahzad: Shahzad scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 118.51 in the last match.

Bikram Arora: Arora was brilliant with the ball against Spain, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siraj Nipo: Nipo took a wicket at an economy rate of 3.00 in the last match and will look to add to his tally on Wednesday.

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal will lead Malta's bowling attack today, having scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 4.75 against Spain.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Gholiya (POR) - 69 points

Najam Shahzad (POR) - 61 points

Basil George (MAL) - 55 points

Muhammad Bilal (MAL) - 55 points

Varun Prasath Thamotharam (MAL) - 54 points

Important Stats for MAL vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Gholiya: 39 runs in 1 match; SR - 134.48

Najam Shahzad: 32 runs in 1 match; SR - 118.51

Basil George: 36 runs in 1 match; SR - 156.52

Muhammad Bilal: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.75

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: 35 runs in 1 match; SR - 159.09

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C)

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Azher Andani, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Gopal Chaturvedi, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Bikram Arora. Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad.

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Azher Andani, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Imran Ameer, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Muhammad Bilal, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

