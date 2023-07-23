MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 13

The Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on the Porto Wanderers (POR) in the 13th match of the ECT Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Malo Qalandars have been in good form in the tournament so far. They have managed to win both of their matches and are currently in the second spot in the points table.

The Porto Wanderers have been a bit scratchy so far. They have won one and lost one of their two games and are currently in the second-last position in the points table.

MAL vs POR Match Details

The 13th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will be played on July 23 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs POR, Match 13, ECT Portugal T10

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, Sunday; 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

MAL vs POR Probable Playing XIs

MAL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing XI

R Singh, A Ikram, Z Shah, M Adnan, S Ali, N Ali, A Singh, M Shahid, S Maisam, A Mehmood, and M Rizwan-VI.

POR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

POR Probable Playing XI

G Singh, P Rajani, A Chambers, C Greenshields, J Gunasekera, B Badenhorst, J Zinkus, L Blackwell, M Tariq, J Khan-II, and A Ullah.

MAL vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - G Singh

G Singh is a decent batter. He is also good behind the stumps and will be a good choice from the wicket-keepers' section for this match.

Batter - A Ikram

A Ikram has looked good in the last two matches with the bat. He looks like a decent batter pick from this match.

All-rounder - A Singh

A Singh has contributed with both the bat and the ball in the first two matches. He is going to be a safe choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - N Charles

N Charles can be a very lethal bowler. He has the potential to pick up wickets at crucial stages in a match and that makes him a good pick for the match.

MAL vs POR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh has been good with both the trades in the tournament. He can score valuable runs and also pick up important wickets when necessary. Singh will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Chambers

A Chambers has looked decent with the bat in the tournament. He can pick up valuable fantasy points and though looks like a risky choice, he will be a worthy option as the captain or vice-captain or the match.

Five Must-Picks for MAL vs POR, Match 13

G Singh

A Chambers

A Ikram

A Singh

N Charles

MAL vs POR Match Expert Tips

It will be a good batting track. The bowlers who can be disciplined will also play their part. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can complete their full quota of overs will be good choices for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: G Singh

Batters: C Greenshield, A Ikram, A Chambers

All-rounders: A Singh, M Shahid, J Bashir

Bowlers: S Maisam, J Khan-II, N Charles, M Rizwan-VI

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

MAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: G Singh

Batters: C Greenshield, A Ikram, A Chambers

All-rounders: A Singh, M Shahid, J Bashir

Bowlers: S Maisam, J Khan-II, N Charles, M Rizwan-VI