MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 14

Malaysia will lock horns with Qatar (MAL vs QAT) in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Saturday, August 6. The Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground in Canada will host this contest.

Malaysia find themselves in the middle of an extended poor run in this tournament. They are at the bottom of the points table with eight defeats from nine matches. The Malaysians suffered a 91-run defeat against Denmark in their previous game.

Qatar, on the other hand, are in fourth position with four wins and five defeats from nine matches. They lost their last match against Canada by a hefty margin of 184 runs.

Both teams will look to put their recent form behind them and come out on top in this clash.

MAL vs QAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Malaysia XI

Syed Aziz, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman.

Qatar XI

Akash Babu, Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Ima Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Imraz Raffi, Assad Borham, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs QAT, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 14.

Date and Time: August 06, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground, King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The surface at this venue is good to bat on and batters can play their shots once they are settled in nicely. The bowlers will receive some assistance in the early part of the game.

The average first innings total here is 272 and the team that wins the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s MAL vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammed Rizlan is the leading run-scorer for Qatar in this tournament. He has amassed 351 runs from nine matches at an average of 43.87 with three half-centuries to his name. He is a fine option with the bat and behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Kamran Khan is the second highest run-getter for Qatar in this tournament. The 33-year-old has scored 214 runs from nine matches with two half-centuries. He is known for giving them decent starts at the top and is expected to do the same in this clash.

All-rounder

Virandeep Singh scored a fighting 101-ball 52 in Malaysia's match against Denmark. He is the highest run-getter for his team in this tournament with 331 runs from nine matches at an average of 36.77 with three half-centuries to his name.

Singh is a handy bowler as well and has bowled at an impressive economy-rate so far in this tournament.

Bowler

Anwar Rahman had a good outing with the ball in the last match for Malaysia, returning figures of 3/46 from his 10 overs. He is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps from nine matches at an average of 24.91 and an economy-rate of 4.18.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Rizlan (QAT) - 237 points.

Syed Aziz (MAL) - 332 points.

Virandeep Singh (MAL) - 241 points.

Muhammad Murad (QAT) - 307 points.

Anwar Rahman (MAL) - 252 points.

Important Stats for MAL vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Kamran Khan: 214 runs and two wickets in nine matches.

Mohammed Rizlan: 351 runs from nine matches.

Virandeep Singh: 331 runs and two wickets in nine matches.

Anwar Rahman: 12 wickets in nine matches.

MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Rizlan, Syed Aziz, Akash Babu, Kamran Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Murad, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Tanveer, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Nadeem.

Captain: Syed Aziz | Vice-captain: Muhammad Murad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Rizlan, Syed Aziz, Imraz Raffi, Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Murad, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Ikramullah, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Nadeem, Pavandeep Singh.

Captain: Syed Aziz | Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

