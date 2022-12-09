MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Qatar (QAT) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Friday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Qatar have won two of their last six games, whereas Malaysia have won only two of their last seven matches. Malaysia will try their best to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

Malaysia will give it their all to win the match, but Qatar have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs QAT Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 9 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs QAT, Match 23

Date and Time: December 9, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Singapore and Denmark, where a total of 435 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

MAL vs QAT Form Guide

MAL - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

QAT - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

MAL vs QAT Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz ©, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Rizwan Haider, Muhamad Syahadat, Syazrul Ezat, Khizar Hayat

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Kamran Khan, Imal Liyanage, Assad Borham, Muhammad Tanveer, Akash Babu, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mohammed Nadeem, Zaheer Ibrahim, Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Gayan Munaweera

MAL vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizlan

M Rizlan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. I Liyanage is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Amir

M Amir and A Babu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Aziz

K Hayat and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Tanveer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Muniandy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Nadeem and S Muniandy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 512 points in the last seven matches.

K Hayat

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make K Hayat the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already earned 404 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs QAT, Match 23

J Rasu

N Nipiko

M Murad

M Nadeem

M Tanveer

Malaysia vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan, V Singh

Batters: M Amir, K Khan, Z Ibrahim

All-rounders: S Aziz, K Hayat, M Tanveer

Bowlers: M Murad, M Nadeem, S Muniandy

Malaysia vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan

Batters: M Amir, K Khan, A Faiz

All-rounders: S Aziz, K Hayat, M Tanveer

Bowlers: M Murad, M Nadeem, S Muniandy, M Ikramullah

