MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men's Premier Cup, Match 16

Malaysia (MAL) will be up against Qatar (QAT) in the 16th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Malaysia have had a pretty mixed campaign so far. They've played three matches and have two losses and one win. They are ranked fourth in the points standings and will be looking to take advantage of a struggling Qatar team who are on a two-match losing run.

MAL vs QAT Match Details

The 16th match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be played on April 25 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal. The match is set to commence at 8.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs QAT, ACC Men's Premier Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal.

MAL vs QAT Pitch Report

The Mulpani Cricket Ground is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Once well-settled, however, they can get plenty of runs on the board, with the surface not really offering much for the spinners.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 286.4

Average second innings score: 178.6

MAL vs QAT Form Guide (Last Match)

Malaysia: L-W-L

Qatar: L-L

MAL vs QAT probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Syed Aziz (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhamad Syahadat, Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat

QAT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

QAT Probable Playing 11

Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Imal Malindu (wk), Mohammed Rizlan (c), Muhammad Tanveer, Khurram Shahzad, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem

MAL vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Syed Aziz (3 matches, 65 runs, Average: 32.50)

Syed Aziz is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 65 runs in the three games he has played so far and could be a crucial pick for your MAL vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Amir Azim (3 matches, 93 runs, Average: 31.00)

Muhammad Amir Azim is the second-leading run-scorer for Malaysia with 93 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 101.09. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Virandeep Singh ( 191 runs & 2 wickets in three matches; Average: 63.67 )

Virandeep Singh has been Malaysia's best asset in this ACC Men's Premier Cup, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 191 runs at an outstanding average of 63.67 and has picked up two wickets in three games, making him a lock pick for your MAL vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Murad (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 27.33)

Muhammad Murad is a talented left-arm fast bowler who has made a lasting impression in his short career. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 4.70 against Oman and can be counted on to take a couple of wickets today.

MAL vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammed Rizlan

Mohammed Rizlan is the highest run-scorer for Qatar with 73 runs in three games at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of over 65. He has also been decent on the field and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your MAL vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Muhammad Ikramullah

He is an aggressive batter known for his big hits. He is also a decent left-arm fast bowler, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.80 in two games. Given his potential, he could be an excellent choice for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks for MAL vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Amir Azim

Sandun Chamara Withanage

Muhamad Syahadat

Amir Farooq

Muhammad Ikramullah

MAL vs QAT match expert tips

Hayat Durrani has been a valuable bowler for his team thanks to his off-break bowling. However, he is yet to find his rhythm with the bat and will be eager to make a major contribution in this match. Given his abilities, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

MAL vs QAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Rizlan, I Liyanage

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, K Shahzad

All-rounders: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Virandeep Singh, M Tanveer, M Ikramullah

Bowlers: M Zarbani, A Rahman, M Murad

MAL vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

MAL vs QAT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: I Liyanage

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, K Shahzad, M Syahadat

All-rounders: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Virandeep Singh, M Tanveer, M Ikramullah

Bowlers: M Zarbani, R Haider, M Murad

Poll : 0 votes