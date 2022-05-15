MAL vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2022, Final

The final of the Valletta Cup 2022 will see Malta (MAL) lock horns with Romania (ROM) at the Marsa Sports Club on Sunday, 15 May.

Malta have been the team to beat in the competition with five wins in as many games. Both their batters and bowlers have fired in unison and will be banking on their form ahead of the final. However, Romania aren't pushovers by any means. The likes of Taranjeet Singh and Ijaz Hussain have starred for them, paving the way for a final appearance. But if they are to beat a strong Malta side, Romania will have to be at their best.

MAL vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Heinrich Gericke (wk), Amar Sharma, Samuel Stanislaus, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Basil George, Varun Prasath, Bikram Arora (c), Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju and Gopal Chaturvedi.

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Taranjeet Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Cosmin Zavoiu, Muhammad Moiz, Raj Kumar, Ijaz Hussain and Sivakumar Periyalwar.

Match Details

MAL vs ROM, Final, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 15th May 2022, 8:00 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is a good one to bat on despite some help on offer for the bowlers. Although there will be some swing available for the pacers, the dimensions of the ground will assist the batters. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s MAL vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Heinrich Gericke has been in fine form for Malta, but he hasn't been able to convert starts into big ones. However, he remains their best asset in the top order, given his technique. With Gericke due for a big one, he is a fine addition to your MAL vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Taranjeet Singh: Taranjeet Singh is one of the best batters in the competition with his skill-set and experience serving him well. The Romanian opener has come up with crucial knocks in the tournament in addition to chipping in with good spells with the ball. Given his form and skill-set, he is a must-have in your MAL vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ijaz Hussain: Ijaz Hussain has been brilliant with the ball, picking up wickets across all phases of an innings. The Romanian all-rounder has come up with handy knocks with the bat as well, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting him, he is one to watch out for in the game.

Bowler

Amar Sharma: Amar Sharma has done well in the tournament, impressing with his variations in the middle overs. The Malta vice-captain has picked up key wickets throughout the tournament, serving his side well. With Sharma likely to play a big role yet again, he can be backed to come good in the final.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Basil George (MAL)

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM)

Taranjeet Singh (ROM)

Important stats for MAL vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh - 314 runs in 5 matches, Average: 78.50

Ijaz Hussain - 11 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 9.72

Basil George - 184 runs in 4 matches, Average: 46.00

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup 2022)

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Valletta Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, H Gericke, R Satheesan, B George, T Singh, V Saini, I Hussain, B Arora, R Kumar, J Shaju and A Sharma.

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: H Gericke.

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Valletta Cup 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Periyalwar, H Gericke, R Satheesan, B George, T Singh, V Saini, I Hussain, M Bilal, R Kumar, J Shaju and A Sharma

Captain: T Singh Vice-captain: B George.

Edited by Samya Majumdar