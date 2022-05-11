MAL vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Valletta Cup 2022 will see Malta (MAL) lock horns with Romania (ROM) at the Marsa Sports Club on Wednesday, 11 May.

Malta started their Valletta Cup campaign with two strong performances against Hungary and Gibraltar. They will be keen to notch up their third straight win at the expense of Romania, who boast a strong roster filled with experience. Romania can bank on ECS household names in Taranjeet Singh and Gaurav Mishra, making for a cracking contest in Marsa between the two sides.

MAL vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Heinrich Gericke, Amar Sharma, Jaison Jerome, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Basil George, Varun Prasath, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Aaftab Khan and Gopal Chaturvedi.

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Aftab Kayani, Muhammad Moiz, Raj Kumar, Ijaz Hussain and Sukhi Sahi.

Match Details

MAL vs ROM, Match 3, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 11th May 2022, 12:00 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The pitch in Marsa is a decent one to bat on, with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on theit toes. There could be some inconsistent bounce, allowing the bowlers to get some help throughout the game. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s MAL vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Heinrich Gericke had a decent opening day in the Valletta Cup, scoring valuable runs in the middle over. Gericke is a technically sound batter who can play pace and spin well. With his form bound to come into play, Gericke is a good addition to your MAL vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Taranjeet Singh: Taranjeet Singh had a brilliant ECL campaign earlier in the year, impressing with valuable knocks at the top of the order. Taranjeet adds value with his spin-bowling prowess as well, holding him in good stead. Given his skill-set and ability to single-handedly win games, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Ramesh Satheesan: Ramesh Satheesan, like Taranjeet Singh, is an experienced player who can win games with both the bat and ball. Satheesan has been in decent form on the domestic circuit and will be key in the middle overs on both fronts. With the conditions also suiting him, Satheesan can be backed to make an impact in this game.

Bowler

Waseem Abbas: Waseem Abbas was one of Malta's go-to bowlers on the opening day, picking up wickets with the new ball. Apart from his new ball bowling prowess, Abbas can hold his own in the death overs too, making him a fine addition to your MAL vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Basil George (MAL)

Vasu Saini (ROM)

Taranjeet Singh (ROM)

Important stats for MAL vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Muhammad - 2/25 vs Gibraltar in Valletta Cup, Match 1

Ramesh Satheesan - 144 runs and 4 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

Basil George - 36(30) vs Gibraltar in Valletta Cup, Match 1

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup 2022)

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, H Gericke, R Satheesan, B George, T Singh, G Mishra, M Bilal, B Arora, A Ahmed Kayani, A Sharma and W Abbas.

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: B Arora.

MAL vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammad, H Gericke, R Satheesan, B George, T Singh, G Mishra, V Prasath, B Arora, A Ahmed Kayani, A Sharma and W Abbas.

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: B George.

