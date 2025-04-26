MAL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Saudi Arabia (SAU) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Malaysia have won both their matches so far. They won their last match against Thailand by seven wickets. Saudi Arabia, too, have won both their matches. They won their last match against Singapore by 96 runs.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Malaysia have won both.

MAL vs SAU Match Details

The fifth match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game begins at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

MAL vs SAU, 5th Match

Date and Time: 26th April, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played here was between Singapore and Saudi Arabia, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

Ad

MAL vs SAU Form Guide

MAL - W W

SAU - W W

MAL vs SAU Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

S Aziz, Z Zulkifle, M Syahadat, V Singh, A Faiz, S Muniandy, A Aqeel, A Hafiz (wk), V Unni, R Haider, P Singh

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

A Manan (wk), N Akhtar, A Waheed, S Faizan, F Khan, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, G Ahmad

Ad

MAL vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Manan

A Manan is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 48 runs in the last two matches. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

F Khan

A Waheed and F Khan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. F Khan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 79 runs in the last two matches. M Hisham is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Tariq

S Tariq and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Tariq will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. V Unni is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Haider and I Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Ahmad will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. P Singh is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

MAL vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

S Tariq

S Tariq is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs SAU, 5th Match

V Unni

S Tariq

V Singh

U Khalid

F Khan

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Manan

Ad

Batters: F Khan, M Hisham, A Waheed

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, S Tariq, U Najeeb, U Khalid

Bowlers: P Singh, I Ahmad

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Manan

Ad

Batters: F Khan, M Hisham, A Waheed

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, S Tariq, W Ul Hassan, U Khalid

Bowlers: R Haider, I Ahmad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️