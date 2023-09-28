MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Match 3

The third match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Malaysia (MAL) square off against Singapore (SIN) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Thursday, September 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia have various in-form players and played exceptionally well in the last match against India. Singapore, on the other hand, looks like an easy squad, which may not be able to perform that well in the Asian Games Men's T20I.

Singapore will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs SIN Match Details

The third match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on September 28 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs SIN, Match 3

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, 6:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch.

Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan and Cambodia, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MAL vs SIN Form Guide

MAL - Will be playing their first match

SIN - Will be Playing their first match

MAL vs SIN Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Sharveen Surendran, Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, R Gaznavi (c), AE Paraam, Surendran Chandramohan, Aaryan Modi (wk), U Rakshit, Prasheen Param, Amartya Kaul, GA Aahan, Vinoth Baskaran, R Rohan

MAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Desai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Gaznazi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and V Unni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Prakash is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sharma and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs SIN match captain and vice captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni, as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs SIN, Match 3

V Unni

V Singh

A Faiz

J Prakash

P Singh

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, R Gaznavi, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, J Prakash, A Sunil

Bowlers: S Ezat, P Singh, R Sharma

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, J Prakash, A Sunil, M Amir

Bowlers: I Sawney, P Singh, R Sharma