MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 1

The first match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia recently played a tri-nation series with Bahrain and Hong Kong. They lost all four matches. Singapore, on the other hand, lost its last T20I series against Bahrain by 3-0.

These two teams have played nine head-to-head matches. Singapore have won four matches while Malaysia have won five matches.

MAL vs SIN Match Details

The first match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 24 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs SIN, 1st Match

Date and Time: 24th April 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

MAL vs SIN Form Guide

MAL - Will be playing their first match

SIN - Will be playing their first match

MAL vs SIN Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Vijay Unni

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Manpreet Singh (wk), Aritra Dutta, Kabir Berlia, Hari Kukreja, Aslan Ali Xi Jafri, Jonty Scott Iggo, Chandramauli Sridev, Vedant Nagpaul, Suryansh Gulecha, Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi, Muhammad Kashif Ali Khan

MAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Faiz

S Muniandy and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Faiz is a hard hitter who can score a good amount of runs at this venue. A Dutta is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

S Tariq and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. V Singh will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. V Unni is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

P Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zarbani and P Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. P Singh will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. K Berlia is another good bowler for today's match.

MAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

S Tariq

S Tariq is another crucial pick from the Malaysian squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs SIN, 1st Match

V Unni

S Tariq

V Singh

A Faiz

S Muniandy

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: S Muniandy, A Faiz, A Dutta

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Aqeel, S Tariq

Bowlers: P Singh, M Zarbani, K Berlia

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: S Muniandy, A Faiz, A Dutta, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Aqeel, S Tariq, C Sridev

Bowlers: P Singh

