MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, April 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia have won all their last three matches. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by five wickets. Singapore, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. They won their last match against Thailand by 10 runs.

These two teams have played 10 head-to-head matches. Singapore have won four matches while Malaysia have won six.

MAL vs SIN Match Details

The 8th match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 28 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs SIN, 8th Match

Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Singapore and Thailand, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

MAL vs SIN Form Guide

MAL - W W W

SIN - W L L

MAL vs SIN Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Vijay Unni

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Manpreet Singh (wk), Aritra Dutta, Kabir Berlia, Hari Kukreja, Aslan Ali Xi Jafri, Jonty Scott Iggo, Chandramauli Sridev, Vedant Nagpaul, Suryansh Gulecha, Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi, Muhammad Kashif Ali Khan

MAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 74 runs in the last three matches. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

S Muniandy and A Faiz are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Faiz is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. V Harsh is another good batter for today's match. He has scored 24 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

All-rounders

V Singh

S Tariq and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. V Singh will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has made 179 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches. V Unni is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Pratap Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Pratap Singh and P Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Pratap Singh will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scalped four wickets in the last three matches. R Haider is another good bowler for today's match.

MAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 179 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

S Tariq

S Tariq is another crucial pick from the Malaysia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 105 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs SIN, 8th Match

V Unni

S Tariq

V Singh

C Sridev

M Singh

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: A Faiz

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Aqeel, S Tariq, C Sridev

Bowlers: P Singh, R Haider, D Pratap Singh, J Scott

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh

Batters: A Khan, V Harsh

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Aqeel, S Tariq, C Sridev, M Kashif

Bowlers: P Singh, R Haider

