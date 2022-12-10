MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens CWC Challenge League A, Match 25

The 25th match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Singapore have won seven of their last 13 games, whereas Malaysia have won only three of their last 13. Malaysia will try their best to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

However, Singapore have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

MAL vs SIN Match Details

The 25th match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 10 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs SIN, Match 25

Date and Time: 10th December 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

MAL vs SIN Form Guide

MAL - Won 3 of their last 13 matches

SIN - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

MAL vs SIN Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz (C), Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Rizwan Haider, Muhamad Syahadat, Syazrul Ezat, Khizar Hayat

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Manpreet Singh (wk), Aman Desai, U Aryaman Sunil, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri, Aritra Dutta, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Sidhant Srikanth, Ishaan Sawney, Avi Dixit

MAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. V Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Amir

M Amir and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Dutta has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Aziz

K Hayat and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. I Sawney is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Muniandy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahboob and S Muniandy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl in death overs. V Baskaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 529 points in the last eight matches.

K Hayat

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make K Hayat the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He has already earned 450 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs SIN, Match 25

K Hayat

S Aziz

A Mahboob

S Muniandy

V Baskaran

Malaysia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, V Singh, A Desai

Batters: M Amir, A Dutta, A Faiz

All-rounders: S Aziz, K Hayat

Bowlers: V Baskaran, A Mahboob, S Muniandy

Malaysia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, A Dutta, A Faiz

All-rounders: S Aziz, K Hayat

Bowlers: V Baskaran, A Mahboob, S Muniandy, A Sunil, A Roopak

