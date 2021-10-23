MAL vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup, Match 5

Malta will take on Switzerland in the fifth match of the 2021 Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Saturday.

Malta enjoyed a great start to their 2021 Valletta Cup campaign as they crushed Gibraltar by 61 runs in their first match. They were brilliant in all aspects of the game and will aim to deliver a similar performance once again.

Switzerland have also been exceptional so far in the tournament, winning both of their games. They defeated Gibraltar by nine wickets in their opener before thrashing Bulgaria by eight wickets. They will now look to continue their momentum and notch up their third consecutive victory.

MAL vs SWI Probable Playing 11 Today

Malta

Amar Sharma (C), Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Kalki Kumar, Aftab Khan (WK)

Switzerland

Anser Mehmood (C), Aidan Andrews, Ali Nayyer, Arjun Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Muhammad Idrees, Nicolas Henderson (WK), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Aneesh Kumar

MAL vs SWI Match Details

Match: Malta vs Switzerland, 2021 Valletta Cup

Date and Time: 23rd October, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Complex offers a great deal of assistance to the batters. The surface is flat which means the batters can execute their shots from the get-go, while the bowlers will have to work hard and maintain a good line and length. A total of around 175 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

Today’s MAL vs SWI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Gericke was brilliant with the bat in the previous game, scoring 64 runs. He can be backed to deliver once again.

Batsmen

Arjun Vinod: Vinod produced a solid 43-run knock in the last game. He is a reliable batter and will have a crucial role to play in this game.

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus played a vital knock of 42 in the previous game to help his side win the match.

All-Rounder

Ali Nayyer: Nayyer has the ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He has four wickets to his name in two games and could prove to be a match-winner for his side.

Varun Prasath: Prasath is a must-have from the all-rounder’s section. He scored 31 runs as well as grabbed one wicket in the previous match and could play a pivotal role once again in the upcoming encounter.

Bowlers

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal is a decent option from the bowling department. He picked up one wicket in the previous match and can be expected to deliver the goods once again.

Ashwin Vinod: Vinod will be a key player for the Switzerland side. He has four wickets to his name in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Ali Nayyer: 155 points

Aidan Andrews: 138 points

Osama Mahmood: 122 points

Arjun Vinod: 117 points

Ashwin Vinod: 116 points

Important stats for MAL vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Gericke: 1 match, 64 runs

Ashwin Vinod: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Ali Nayyer: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Aidan Andrews: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Varun Prasath: 1 match, 31 runs, 1 wicket

MAL vs SWI Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs SWI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Arjun Vinod, Samuel Stanislaus, Bikram Arora, Aidan Andrews, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Varun Prasath, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Ali Nayyer, Vice-Captain: Varun Prasath

MAL vs SWI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Muhammad Idrees, Niraj Khanna, Arjun Vinod, Samuel Stanislaus, Aidan Andrews, Ali Nayyer, Varun Prasath, Ashwin Vinod, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Ashwin Vinod, Vice-Captain: Heinrich Gerick

Edited by Arvind Sriram