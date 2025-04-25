MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Thailand (TL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, April 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Malaysia won their last match against Singapore by 28 runs. They smashed 170 runs while batting first and were able to restrict Singapore to only 142 runs. Thailand, on the other hand, lost their last match to Saudi Arabia by a massive margin of 66 runs.

These two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Malaysia have won all the matches.

MAL vs TL Match Details

The 3rd match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 25 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs TL, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 25th April 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

MAL vs TL Form Guide

MAL - W

TL - L

MAL vs TL Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

S Aziz, Z Zulkifle, M Syahadat, V Singh, A Faiz, S Muniandy, A Aqeel, A Hafiz (wk), V Unni, R Haider, P Singh

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), S Rungreang, C Chatpaisan, A Lazarus, N Manik, N Nuntarach, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree, K Senamontree, A Kalasi, S Maliwan

MAL vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Hafiz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Lazarus

S Muniandy and A Lazarus are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Lazarus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 33 runs in the last match. Z Zulkifle is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

S Tariq and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. V Singh will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 68 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. V Unni is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Maliwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Haider and S Maliwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Maliwan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took 3 wickets in the last match. N Senamontree is another good bowler for today's match.

MAL vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is one of the most crucial picks from Malaysia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 68 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

V Unni

V Unni is another crucial pick from the Malaysian squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 8 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs TL, 3rd Match

V Unni

S Tariq

V Singh

A Lazarus

S Maliwan

Malaysia vs Thailand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Malaysia vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: S Muniandy, A Lazarus

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, A Aqeel, S Tariq, N Manik

Bowlers: S Maliwan, N Senamontree, R Haider

Malaysia vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: A Lazarus

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, N Nuntarach, S Tariq, N Manik

Bowlers: S Maliwan, N Senamontree, R Haider, P Singh

