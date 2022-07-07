MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, Match 9

Malaysia (MAL) will be up against Thailand (TL) in the ninth match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, July 6.

Malaysia have won all four of their league stage games and will head into the encounter on the back of an eight-wicket victory over Maldives. Thailand, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing three in three. They fell to a six-wicket defeat in their last match against Bhutan.

MAL vs TL Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Zubaidi Zulkfie, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (C), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Shyahadat.

TL XI

Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Chanchai Pengkumta (C), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan , Vichanath Singh, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Phanuphong Thongsa, Jeerasak Pakhiaokajee, Khanitson Namchaikul.

Match Details

MAL vs TL, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 9

Date and Time: 6th July, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 86 runs.

Today's MAL vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phiriyaphong Suanchuai: Suanchuai is Thailand’s leading run-scorer with 40 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 74.07. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Zubaidi Zulkifie: Zulkifie is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 151 runs in four matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 198.68.

Narawit Nuntarach: Nuntarach played a composed 24-run knock in the first game and is a key batter for Thailand.

All-Rounders

Virandeep Singh: Given Virandeep's ability to score runs at the top of the order and pick up wickets, he could be a great captaincy choice. He has scored 101 runs and scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 1.33 in four matches.

Khizar Hayar Durrani: Durrani has taken four wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 2.20.

Bowlers

Syazrul Ezat-Idrus: Idrus has taken nine wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.07 and will be keen to add more to his tally on Thursday.

Pavandeep Singh: Pawandeep will be an important bowler for Malaysia with his left arm spin as Thailand have struggled against spin in the past.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs TL Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (MAL) - 495 points

Syazrul Ezat-Idrus (MAL) - 322 points

Zubaidi Zulkifie (MAL) - 230 points

Khizar Hayat Durrani (MAL) - 192 points

Fitri Sham (MAL) - 151 points

Important Stats for MAL vs TL Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 101 Runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches, SR: 142.25, ER:1.33

Syazrul Ezat-Idrus: 9 wickets in 3 matches, ER: 5.07

Zubaidi Zulkifie: 151 Runs in 4 matches, SR: 198.68

Khizar Hayar Durrani: 4 wickets in 3 matches, ER: 2.20

Pawandeep Singh: 2 wickets in 3 matches, ER: 3.22

MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series)

MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Ahmad Faiz, Sorawat Desungnoen, Zubaidi Zulkfie, Virandeep Singh, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khizar-Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Vichanath Singh.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh.

MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Narawit Nuntarach, Sorawat Desungnoen, Zubaidi Zulkfie, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Khizar-Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Kamron Senamontree.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syazrul Ezat-Idrus.

