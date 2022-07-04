MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 4

Malaysia (MAL) will take on Thailand (TL) in the fourth match of the Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday, July 4.

Malaysia have had a splendid start to their campaign, winning their first two games (both against Bhutan). They are currently atop the points table. Thailand, meanwhile, have played only one match, losing to Maldives.

MAL vs TL Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh (c), Nazril Rahman, Muhammad Amir, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus.

Thailand: Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (wk), Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Chanchai Pengkumta, Vichanath Singh, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Kamron Senamontree, Thanadon Buree, Khanitson Namchaikul.

Match Details

MAL vs TL, Match 4, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 4th 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi could be a decent one to bat on, with a score of around 140-150 being par at the venue.

Today’s MAL vs TL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phiriyapong Suanchuai can chip in with some useful runs with the bat. He scored 14 runs in the last game against the Maldives.

Batter

Zubaidi Zulkifle is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament with 125 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 192.30.

All-rounder

Virandeep Singh has made a big impact in the series with both the bat and ball, smashing 58 runs and picking up four wickets.

Bowler

Thanadon Buree bowled only two overs against the Maldives, but he picked up two wickets for 12 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh (MAL): 238 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (MAL): 177 points

Fitri Sham (MAL): 145 points

Thanadon Buree (TL): 58 points

Nazril Rahman (MAL): 51 points

Important stats for MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team

Virandeep Singh: 58 runs & 4 wickets

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 125 runs

Fitri Sham: 3 wickets

Thanadon Buree: 2 wickets

MAL vs TL Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Muhamad Syahadat, Nazril Rahman, Narawit Nuntarach, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Chanchai Pengkumta, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Vichanath Singh, Thanadon Buree.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle.

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Thailand - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Nazril Rahman, Narawit Nuntarach, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Chanchai Pengkumta, Vijay Unni, Fitri Sham, Vichanath Singh, Thanadon Buree.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Thanadon Buree.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far