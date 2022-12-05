Malaysia vs Vanuatu - Dream11 Prediction

Malaysia will take on Vanuatu in match number 35 of the CWC Challenge League Group A at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi on Tuesday (December 6).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs VAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams at the bottom of the points table. Malaysia have played 11 matches and have returned with two wins and nine losses. On the other hand, Vanuatu have played the same number of games as Malaysia and they have a win-loss record of 3-8.

MAL vs VAN, Match Details

The 35th match of the CWC Challenge League Group A between Malaysia and Vanuatu will be played on December 6 2022 at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs VAN

Date & Time: December 6 2022, 7:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

There has been just one game that has been played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi this season and Qatar were bowled out for 146. The ball did move around for the pacers and there was some turn for the spinners as well. Thus, a good all-round surface may be on the cards for this game.

MAL vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malaysia: W, L, L, L, L

Vanuatu: W, L, L, L, L

MAL vs VAN Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Probable Playing XI: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz, Muhamad Syahadat, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Rizwan Haider.

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury concerns.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI: Nalin Nipiko, Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Patrick Matautaava (c), Ronald Tari, Joshua Rasu, Jamal Vira (wk), Ala Viraliliu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef.

Today’s MAL vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jarryd Allan (6 matches, 98 runs)

Jarryd Allan has batted decently in this competition. He has got 98 runs in six innings and has remained not out two times.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Amir Azim (4 matches, 123 runs, 1 wicket)

Muhammad Amir Azim seems to be batting well. He has accumulated 123 runs in four outings with the bat and has remained unbeaten twice. Muhammad Amir Azim has chipped in with one scalp with the ball as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Khizar Hayat Durrani (4 matches, 73 runs, 5 wickets)

Khizar Hayat Durrani is in top form. He has scored 73 runs in four innings and has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 2.93 in this tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Pavandeep Singh (11 matches, 11 wickets)

Pavandeep Singh has been consistent with the ball. The left-arm spinner has returned with 11 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 3.64.

MAL vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nalin Nipiko (10 matches, 202 runs, 16 wickets)

Nalin Nipiko has been very effective with both bat and ball. The 27-year-old Vanuatu all-rounder has scored 202 runs and has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of 5.33.

Syed Aziz (10 matches, 161 runs, 10 wickets)

Syed Aziz has been in good all-round option. The Malaysia seam-bowling all-rounder has got 161 runs and has taken 10 scalps in this competition.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAL vs VAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nalin Nipiko 202 runs & 16 wickets in 10 matches Syed Aziz 161 runs & 10 wickets in 10 matches Khizar Hayat Durrani 73 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Pavandeep Singh 11 wickets in 11 matches Muhammad Amir Azim 123 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches

MAL vs VAN match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Syed Aziz, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Khizar Hayat Durrani and Patrick Matautaava will be the ones to watch out for.

MAL vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Vanuatu - CWC Challenge League Group A.

Wicket-keeper: Jarryd Allan.

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Junior Kaltapau.

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Khizar Hayat Durrani.

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Williamsing Nalisa.

MAL vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Vanuatu - CWC Challenge League Group A.

Wicket-keeper: Jarryd Allan.

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim, Ronald Tari, Zubaidi Zulkifle.

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Patrick Matautaava, Nalin Nipiko, Khizar Hayat Durrani.

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Williamsing Nalisa, Rizwan Haider.

