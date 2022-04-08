MAL vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 3rd Quarter-Final

Malo will take on the Wild Panthers in the third quarter-final match of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Malo's league performances have been outstanding, with seven wins in eight matches which helped them qualify for the quarter-finals. Breaking their winning streak will be difficult for the Wild Panthers, and a high-voltage match is expected when these two teams meet.

MAL vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad (c), Amandeep Singh, Asim Sarwar, Adnan Gondal, Shan Aziz, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Saim Ai, Waleed Amjad, Assad Mehmood

WLP XI

Azhar Andani (c), Arslan Naseem (wk), Dikshit Patel, Manjeet Singh, Krishna Neupane, Hardik Patel, Akshar Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akhil Varghese, Mitul Patel, Dhaval Patel

Match Details

MAL vs WLP, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 3rd quarter-final

Date and Time: April 8, 2022, 5:00 PM and 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Both teams will look to chase after winning the toss, with at lleast 110 runs being a must in this format.

Today's MAL vs WLP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Arslan Naseem: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 173 runs at an average of 21.62 in eight games.

Batters

Najam Shahzad: Shahzad has as scored 254 runs at an average of 42.33 in eight Cartaxo T10 matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Azher Andani: He is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 225 runs and has also picked up seven wickets. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your MAL vs WLP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Syed Maisam: Maisam is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has 14 wickets under his belt in eight games at an average of 6.57, and is quite handy with the bat as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Saim Ali (ALI) – 141 points

Manjeet Singh (WLP) – 209 points

Amandeep Singh (MAL) – 213 points

Dhaval Patel (WLP) – 140 points

Zulfiqar Shah (MAL) – 195 points

Important stats for MAL vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Mitul Patel: 8 wickets in seven matches.

Arslan Naseem: 173 runs in eight matches.

Azhar Andani: 225 runs and 7 wickets in eight matches

MAL vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs WLP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arslan Naseem (wk), Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Najam Shahzad, Rahul Bhardwaj, Azher Andani, Syed Maisam, Mitul Patel, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Akhil Varghese

Captain: Azher Andani Vice-Captain: Najam Shahzad

MAL vs WLP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arslan Naseem (wk), Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Amir Zaib, Rahul Bhardwaj, Azher Andani, Syed Maisam, Mitul Patel, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Assad Mehmood

Captain: Azher Andani Vice-Captain: Syed Maisam

