UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 Final

Malaysia Women will take on the United Arab Emirates Women in the final of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
Malaysia Women have been in top form in this tournament. They won three and lost one in the group stages to finish second in Group A before beating Hong Kong Women in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates Women were the table-toppers in Group A. They are unbeaten in this competition. They won three games and one was washed out in the group phase before their semi-final fixture against Nepal Women.
UAE-W vs ML-W Probable Playing 11 today
Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa
United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte
Match Details
Match: UAE-W vs ML-W
Date & Time: June 25, 2022, 8 AM IST
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game and the spinners might get some assistance.
Today's UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Theertha Satish has been in top form with the bat. She has accumulated 115 runs in four innings and has been dismissed only thrice.
Batters
Mas Elysa has been batting really well in this tournament. She has scored 159 runs at a strike-rate of 129.26.
All-rounders
Esha Rohit Oza has been superb with the bat and has got 185 runs at an average of 61.66 while striking at 139.09. She has also chipped in with four wickets.
Winifred Duraisingam is the joint-highest run-getter in this tournament and has amassed 185 runs at an average of 46.25. She has also taken three wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Suraksha Kotte has been in magnificent bowling form. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 2.05.
Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W): 415 points
Winifred Duraisingam (UAE-W): 362 points
Mas Elysa (UAE-W): 350 points
Chaya Mughal (UAE-W): 252 points
Suraksha Kotte (UAE-W): 227 points
Important stats for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Winifred Duraisingam: 185 runs & 3 wickets
Mas Elsya: 159 runs & 3 wickets
Esha Rohit Oza: 185 runs & 4 wickets
Suraksha Kotte: 6 wickets
UAE-W vs ML-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Sasha Azmi, Mas Elysa, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Winifred Duraisingam, Esha Rohit Oza, Suraksha Kotte, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Indhuja Nandakumar
Captain: Esha Rohit Oza Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Sasha Azmi, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Winifred Duraisingam, Esha Rohit Oza, Suraksha Kotte, Aisya Eleesa, Indhuja Nandakumar
Captain: Esha Rohit Oza Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.