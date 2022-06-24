UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 Final

Malaysia Women will take on the United Arab Emirates Women in the final of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Malaysia Women have been in top form in this tournament. They won three and lost one in the group stages to finish second in Group A before beating Hong Kong Women in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates Women were the table-toppers in Group A. They are unbeaten in this competition. They won three games and one was washed out in the group phase before their semi-final fixture against Nepal Women.

UAE-W vs ML-W Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa

United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte

Match Details

Match: UAE-W vs ML-W

Date & Time: June 25, 2022, 8 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game and the spinners might get some assistance.

Today's UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Theertha Satish has been in top form with the bat. She has accumulated 115 runs in four innings and has been dismissed only thrice.

Batters

Mas Elysa has been batting really well in this tournament. She has scored 159 runs at a strike-rate of 129.26.

All-rounders

Esha Rohit Oza has been superb with the bat and has got 185 runs at an average of 61.66 while striking at 139.09. She has also chipped in with four wickets.

Winifred Duraisingam is the joint-highest run-getter in this tournament and has amassed 185 runs at an average of 46.25. She has also taken three wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Suraksha Kotte has been in magnificent bowling form. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 2.05.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Esha Rohit Oza (UAE-W): 415 points

Winifred Duraisingam (UAE-W): 362 points

Mas Elysa (UAE-W): 350 points

Chaya Mughal (UAE-W): 252 points

Suraksha Kotte (UAE-W): 227 points

Important stats for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Winifred Duraisingam: 185 runs & 3 wickets

Mas Elsya: 159 runs & 3 wickets

Esha Rohit Oza: 185 runs & 4 wickets

Suraksha Kotte: 6 wickets

UAE-W vs ML-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Theertha Satish, Sasha Azmi, Mas Elysa, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Winifred Duraisingam, Esha Rohit Oza, Suraksha Kotte, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Indhuja Nandakumar

Captain: Esha Rohit Oza Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam

Dream11 Team for Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Theertha Satish, Sasha Azmi, Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal, Winifred Duraisingam, Esha Rohit Oza, Suraksha Kotte, Aisya Eleesa, Indhuja Nandakumar

Captain: Esha Rohit Oza Vice-captain: Mas Elysa.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far