Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until August 13 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, August 14. The two semi-finals will be followed by a third-place playoff match and the title decider.

Ariana CC put it across Malmohus by eight wickets in the first quarterfinal of the Malmo T10 League 2021. Malmo crushed Landskrona by ten wickets in the second last-eight clash.

Ariana AKIF registered an eight-wicket win against Lund in the third quarter-final encounter. The final last-eight clash saw Goteborg City get the better of Jonkoping by 12 runs.

Goteborg City will face Ariana CC in the first semi-final of the Malmo T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see Ariana AKIF cross swords with Malmo.

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Rahim Safi of Goteborg City has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 298 runs in nine matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 72. Safi's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 238.40, and are studded with 17 fours and 32 sixes.

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 228 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Sultan has an excellent strike rate of 198.26 and has struck 30 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Dheeraj Malhotra of Malmohus is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He aggregated 210 runs in the tournament, with 58 as his highest score. Malhotra scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 189.18, with the help of 30 fours and eight maximums.

Apart from Safi and Sultan, Goteborg City's Abu Zar (205) and Mahib Shahin (186), Ariana AKIF's Ihsan Shirzad (181), Delawar Khan (123) and Khaled Mohammad (123), Malmo's Hammad Rafiq (164), Sunny Sharma (97) and Nikhil Mathur (94), and Ariana CC's Mahmood Babar (136) and Bashir Ahmed (123) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Yusuf Sahak of Ariana CC, with 16 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has an outstanding spell of 5/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 7.97.

Sahak's teammate Dawood Shirzad, who has dismissed 14 opposition batsmen, has slipped to second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 4/16 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 10.40 runs per over.

Baz Ayubi, also from Ariana CC, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 13 scalps to his credit. He has 4/13 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.46.

Malmo's Azim Chinwari (10), Musadaq Mubarak (9) and Qaiser Munir (9), Goteborg City's Mahib Shahin (10) and Rahim Safi (6), and Ariana AKIF's Delawar Khan (7) and Dharmender Singh (7) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

