Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 10 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on August 10, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Wednesday, August 11.

Lund continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They have seven points to their credit, courtesy of three wins and an abandoned encounter.

Goteborg City and Landskrona follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Both teams have six points, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Malmohus, who have five points, occupy fourth position in the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. Hisingens, who are yet to open their account, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC is still the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 176 runs in eight encounters, with a top score of an unbeaten 75. Sultan has an impressive strike rate of 185.26 and has struck 22 fours and 11 sixes.

Ankit Gupta of Malmohus has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 173 runs in six knocks, with his 104 being the only century of the tournament so far. Gupta's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 250.72, and are studded with 14 fours and 15 maximums.

Gupta's teammate Dheeraj Malhotra is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 165 runs to date, with 58 being his best effort. Malhotra has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 196.42, with the help of 22 boundaries and seven sixes.

Apart from Gupta and Malhotra, Goteborg City's Abu Zar (86), Rahim Safi (83) and Mahib Shahin (62), Malmohus' Sambit Pattanaik (85), Lund's Wahab Hassan (78), Hardeep Virk (69) and Debarchan Dash (67), and Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (61) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has 4/16 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Yusuf Sahak, also from Ariana CC, has dismissed 13 opposition batsmen thus far. His spell of 5/6 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament to date and he has an acceptable economy of 8.48.

Shirzad and Sahak's teammate Baz Ayubi is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of Malmo T10 League 2021 with 11 scalps to his name. He has 4/13 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.76.

Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (8), Ashish Rajput (4) and Adam Sarten (4), Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (7), Raju Mavuduru (3) and Sriram Sridhar (3), Goteborg City's Mahib Shahin (6) and Rahim Safi (4), and Lund's Wahab Hassan (4), Inder Singh (3) and Haroon Malik (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

